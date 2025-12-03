VI Marketing and Branding Wins Silver and Audience Honor at the 2025 Shorty Impact Awards

Securing Recognition Two Years in a Row

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second year in a row, VI Marketing and Branding (VI) has earned recognition at the Shorty Impact Awards , showcasing the agency’s commitment to creativity that inspires meaningful change. This year, VI was honored with a Silver award for the “Talk About Tobacco” awareness campaign and received an Audience Honor for the accompanying microsite, both part of the Tobacco Stops With Me initiative for the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET).“We’re incredibly proud of the work we do with TSET,” said VI's CEO Tim Berney. “These awards reinforce what we value most: using creativity to spark conversations, shift behavior and improve health outcomes for Oklahomans. Being recognized at this level, alongside global brands and innovators for two years in a row, is a testament to our team’s dedication and talent.”The Talk About Tobacco campaign was developed to help parents feel more prepared and confident discussing nicotine use with their children. Insights gathered from parent interviews revealed a widespread desire for more support and clarity, fueling a creative approach designed to normalize these conversations and equip families with practical, age-appropriate tools. The companion microsite extended this mission through an interactive, gamified experience tailored to a child’s age group, generating more than 14,500 user engagements in its first nine weeks.“TSET asked us to meet families where they are, with compassion and clarity,” said Erin Robinson, senior creative director at VI. “The work resonates because it’s grounded in real conversations happening in Oklahoma households every day. Seeing it honored internationally again this year is incredibly meaningful for our team.”Over the past decade, the Shorty Impact Awards have become a leading platform for recognizing work that blends creativity with purpose, honoring global brands, agencies and nonprofits that drive impact through digital storytelling.“This year marked not just a celebration of incredible work, but of a decade-long movement,” said Junmian Sun, managing director of the Shorty Impact Awards. “The Impact Awards were founded to spotlight those using their influence for good, and 10 years later, the impact is undeniable.”To learn more about VI’s award-winning work, visit www.vimarketingandbranding.com About VI Marketing and BrandingVI Marketing and Branding is a full-service marketing communications firm specializing in digital marketing, strategic planning, branding, public relations and social media. VI has earned nearly 2,000 awards for creative excellence and outcomes. Founded 35 years ago, the firm is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is known for behavior-changing campaigns that improve public health, safety and well-being.

