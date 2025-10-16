VI Marketing and Branding Wins Platinum MarCom Award for 'Find Yourself in Oklahoma' Campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VI Marketing and Branding (VI) has been honored with a Platinum MarCom Award , the highest distinction in the international competition recognizing excellence in marketing, communications and creative achievement.The agency received top honors in the Advertising Campaign category for its “Find Yourself in Oklahoma” campaign, developed in partnership with the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department. The campaign brought Oklahoma’s attractions and cultural experiences to life through a fully animated stop-motion series following Bigfoot on an unexpected adventure to seven iconic state landmarks. The playful, handcrafted animation highlighted the state’s diversity, from scenic parks to cultural destinations, while inspiring travel and exploration.“This recognition reinforces what’s possible when creativity is grounded in purpose,” said Tim Berney, CEO of VI Marketing and Branding. “Our team is deeply committed to producing work that not only moves audiences but also elevates how people see and experience Oklahoma.”The campaign results were exceptional, delivering a 66:1 return on investment, driving 167,450 state park visits, and generating more than 144 million impressions and 31 million video views. In addition to its paid digital and social activations, the campaign earned coverage in more than 20 regional and national outlets, including Yahoo and AOL.The MarCom Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), celebrate outstanding achievement in creativity, innovation, and strategic excellence across marketing, public relations and digital media. This year’s competition drew thousands of entries from around the world, recognizing the most original and impactful work in the industry.For more information about VI Marketing and Branding and its award-winning work, visit www.vimarketingandbranding.com About VI Marketing and BrandingVI Marketing and Branding is an integrated marketing agency, headquartered in Oklahoma City, that's known for creating behavior-changing campaigns that deliver record-breaking ROI. With deep expertise in public health, tourism and mission-driven storytelling, the agency has earned national recognition for its creative and data-informed approach to marketing.About the MarCom AwardsThe MarCom Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), honor excellence in marketing, communications, and creativity. The competition recognizes the best in the industry, including advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops and corporate communication departments.

