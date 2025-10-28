VI Marketing and Branding Raises Record Funds for United Way at 23rd Annual Carne Diem Chili Cook-Off

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VI Marketing and Branding (VI) hosted its 23rd annual Carne Diem Chili Cook-Off on Friday, October 24th, raising more than $12,000 for the United Way of Central Oklahoma—the highest amount in the event’s history.Held on Park Avenue in downtown Oklahoma City, the beloved community event drew hundreds of attendees for a day of chili tasting, live music, local brews and friendly competition. Since its founding in 2002, Carne Diem has become a fall tradition that unites Oklahomans in support of local causes through food, fun and philanthropy.This year’s event featured more than 60 unique chili recipes from both amateur and professional participants. Local restaurants Tellers, Nashbird, Naija Wife Kitchen, Vast, Tower Grille and OKC Tap House showcased their culinary creativity and OKC flavor. Beer was provided by a local beer bus, and Pepper Vold kept the energy high by leading line dancing.The winner of the coveted Carne Cup went to Vast, with second place awarded to Nebu and third place to OKC Tap House.“Carne Diem has become one of our favorite traditions, a celebration of great food, community and giving back,” said Tim Berney, CEO of VI Marketing and Branding. “We’re proud to have raised more than $12,000 this year for the United Way of Central Oklahoma, marking our biggest fundraising total to date”To learn more about VI's award-winning work go to: https://www.vimarketingandbranding.com/work/ About VI Marketing and BrandingVI Marketing and Branding is an integrated marketing agency, headquartered in Oklahoma City, that's known for creating behavior-changing campaigns that deliver record-breaking ROI. With deep expertise in public health, tourism and mission-driven storytelling, VI has earned national recognition for its creative and data-informed approach to marketing.

