Introducing Breakout Star Martel Shaw In 'Never Alone For Christmas: Memphis'

BET+ Original Film 'Never Alone For Christmas: Memphis'

BET+ Network Announces New Original Film Premieres December 11th

Filmmaking is a form of therapy for me, and I want to stay rooted in that love of storytelling.” — Martel ‘TZ’ Shaw

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martel Shaw, the Award Winning actor and filmmaker from Pacoima, is back in the spotlight again with a new role in the follow-up feature film to BET+ Network’s Never Alone for Christmas (2023). The latest edition to the franchise showcases a refreshing new cast and this time the film is set in the vibrant city of Memphis. December 11th marks the official premiere date of Shaw’s latest movie, BET+ Network’s Original Film 'Never Alone For Christmas: Memphis'.In 'Never Alone For Christmas: Memphis', two Memphis ladies with big hearts, a dating coach (Melissa L. Williams), and a once great Beale Street blues singer (K. Michelle), find themselves unexpectedly alone for Christmas. The two decide to help one another reset their love lives. The film also stars Juhahn Jones as “Joe,” Martel Shaw as “Floyd,” and Tom Arnold as “Skip Applegate.” It also features two original holiday songs performed by BBR Records recording artist K. Michelle: “Christmas Blues” and “Never Gonna Be Alone for Christmas (Remix).”'Never Alone For Christmas: Memphis' is directed by Kenny Young, who also penned the screenplay, with the story by Young, Phil James, and Ned Nalle. The film was cast by the infamous CD Natasha Ward.“Being on set felt good. The leads came ready, the energy was strong, and we had fun with it. Some of us have known each other for years and this was our first time linking up on a project like this.” - Martel ‘TZ’ ShawAs a kid, Shaw and his younger brothers often got lost in the films they rented from Blockbuster and Hollywood Video. Inspired by seeing actors on screen like Jamie Foxx, Terrence Howard and Martin Lawrence who looked like him, Shaw knew that one day soon he would also be an actor. He now brings that same imagination and purposeful energy to every set.“Filmmaking is a form of therapy for me, and I want to stay rooted in that love of storytelling.” - Martel ‘TZ’ ShawFor more information or to learn more about the Actor, Producer, and Filmmaker visit: Martel Shaw IMDB Martel ‘TZ’ Shaw BiographyA Pacoima, CA—born actor, filmmaker and producer, Shaw’s work is rooted in the energy and creative grit of the San Fernando Valley where he grew up. With over fourteen years of experience in independent film, Shaw has built a multifaceted career spanning acting, assistant directing, and producing, becoming a versatile force both in front of and behind the camera.In 2020, Shaw launched Shawdog Entertainment, his production company dedicated to bold storytelling and elevating emerging voices. The company’s first release, CPA, marks the beginning of Shaw’s expanding slate of narrative projects.Shaw is a graduate of the Los Angeles Film School and has refined his craft through respected programs like Tasha Smith Actors Workshop (TSAW), Dustin Felder Acting Studio (DFAS), and Shari Shaw Studios.Throughout his career, Shaw has collaborated with leading production companies such as Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network, 1OneNinety5 Productions, Defiant Studios, and Datari Turner Productions. His contributions have been part of projects acquired by major platforms including BET+, Amazon Studios, ALLBLK, and HBO.Shaw has also worked alongside an impressive roster of acclaimed directors, such as John Singleton, Dave Meyers, Matthew A. Cherry, Baron Davis, Delmar Washington, Marie Jamora, and Thembi Banks. His on-set experience encompasses high-profile music videos such as Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “All the Stars,” T-Pains “I Like Dat” and Cash Cash ft. Fitz of Fitz & Tantrums “Broken Drum”.Driven by a commitment to cinematic expression and a deep understanding of all stages of production, Martel ‘TZ’ Shaw continues to expand his impact as a visionary, bringing fresh perspectives and authentic narratives to the screen.MARTEL ‘TZ’ SHAW SOCIAL MEDIAInstagram: tzb_818TikTok: tzb_818Youtube: Martel Shaw YouTube

Never Alone For Christmas: Memphis (BET+ Original) 2025 Trailer

