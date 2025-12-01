Billboard-Charting Singer Jamel Strong Signs New Record Deal and Returns with New Anthem ‘Bigger, Better, Greater’

Jamel Strong: Bigger, Better, Greater

The Gospel Artist Joins Mixed Bag Entertainment’s Music Division

Working with Pastor Jamel Strong on the release of ‘Bigger, Better, Greater’ has been filled with incredibly inspiring moments. I’m looking forward to what the future holds.” — Gary Crockett (Co-Founder and COO of Mixed Bag Entertainment)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamel Strong, the Billboard-charting Singer and critically acclaimed Songwriter has returned with a brand new anthem, ‘Bigger, Better, Greater’. From the vocal powerhouse, known for his golden pen having written many of Gospel’s favorites, comes this strong faith-affirming single delivering on what God has promised, giving believers more and more than what they pray for.The 6 '5 Gospel Artist who is also a licensed and ordained minister from Alabama, known affectionately as Elder Jamel, released the new anthem under a new record deal with one of the most talked about labels this year, Mixed Bag Entertainment. Jamel Strong has officially joined the musical ranks of some of the biggest and greatest names in Gospel music.“I’ve partnered with Mixed Bag Entertainment and I’m truly expecting Bigger, Better and Greater results.” - Jamel StrongPastor Strong’s previous hit single, ‘My Hands Are Lifted Up,’ has become a global worship anthem since it was released in 2004 and remade during the pandemic in 2020. Strong is preparing to release more music while working under Mixed Bag Entertainment’s music division.“Working with Pastor Jamel Strong on the release of ‘Bigger, Better, Greater’ has been filled with incredibly inspiring moments. I’m looking forward to what the future holds.” - Gary Crockett (Co-Founder and COO of Mixed Bag Entertainment)For more information or to learn more about the Pastor, Gospel Artist, Singer and Songwriter:Jamel Strong BiographyElder Jamel Strong is a licensed and ordained minister, acclaimed songwriter, and dynamic vocalist whose passion for ministry began early by singing his first public solo at the age of six. Strong has been featured on numerous nationally released, Billboard-charting gospel projects. After earning a college music scholarship, Jamel completed a Master’s degree in Language Arts Education and went on to serve successfully as a Curriculum & Instruction Specialist. He later attended C.H. Mason Bible College and has ministered in multiple countries across several continents.Throughout his career, Elder Strong has written for, collaborated with, or ministered alongside some of gospel music’s most influential voices, including Dr. Mattie Moss Clark and the Clark Sisters, Bishop Walter Hawkins, Timothy Wright, The Anointed Pace Sisters, Kim Burrell, Dr. Marvin Sapp, Dr. Leonard Scott, Benita Washington, James Moore, Maurette Brown-Clark, and many others.He penned I See the Lord, recorded by Jason Nelson and Tasha Page-Lockhart, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Gospel charts. His most recognized composition to date, My Hands Are Lifted Up, recorded on Jamel Strong Presents The Triple M Mass Choir, has become a global worship anthem sung, covered, and re-recorded by countless worshippers around the world.Jamel’s latest single, Bigger, Better, Greater!, is impacting listeners worldwide and quickly becoming a new favorite among gospel music audiences.As a preacher, teacher, and artist, Elder Jamel Strong continues to travel internationally, boldly proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ through message and music.JAMEL STRONG SOCIAL MEDIAInstagram: jamelstrongTwitter: jamelstrongYouTube: jamelstrong

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.