Award Winning Gospel Artist Crystal Aikin Announces New Label Deal

Award Winning Gospel Artist Crystal Aikin

BET’s Sunday Best Inaugural Winner, American Singer-Songwriter Crystal Aikin, Officially Joins Mixed Bag Entertainment’s Music Division

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crystal Aikin, the Stellar Award-Winning Gospel artist joins the ranks of nationally acclaimed Gospel stars by inking a deal with her new label, Mixed Bag Entertainment. Fresh off the heels of a highly publicized Dove Award nomination and a successful fall rollout of her new single, “Lord I Need Your Help,” Aikin is once again taking the lead to release more of her work, this time under the Mixed Bag Entertainment imprint.“It’s official! I’m so excited to be joining the Mixed Bag Entertainment roster. With so many amazing artists maintaining the relevance of Gospel music, it’s an honor to still be in that number delivering the message that ‘Christ is Lord!’ I believe this deal is going to kick off a new era for my career, by sharing new music and being an example that God redeems time for His people. And for this, I just want to make Him proud…Let’s Go!!!!” - Crystal AikinCrystal Aikin, the two time Stellar Award-Winning Singer, born and raised in Tacoma, WA, is no stranger to the entertainment world. In 2008, Aikin became the first winner on the first season of BET’s hit singing talent show Sunday Best. Aikin immediately landed a recording contract with Verity Records, which catapulted her career onto a broader national stage. With that came the release of her self-titled debut album which quickly rose to the top of the Gospel charts in 2009.Crystal Aikin, whose #1 song “He Can Handle It” won a 2025 BMI Award, is stepping into the light yet again with more music on the way under a new deal at Mixed Bag Entertainment.“Crystal Aikin is a star all her own, we look forward to shining the light on her talents and gifts. She is a joy to work with and we are honored to have her join our label.” - Gary Crockett (Co-Founder and COO of Mixed Bag Entertainment)For more information or to learn more about the Artist, Writer, Actor and Speaker visit: Crystal Aikin.Crystal Aikin is a Stellar and BMI Award-Winning Singer from Tacoma, Washington. She is also a worship pastor, writer, actor, speaker and RN.CRYSTAL AIKIN SOCIAL MEDIAInstagram: therealcrystalaikinTwitter: crystalaikinYouTube: crystalaikinVEVO

