Expertise AI launches Expertise Booking: A smarter scheduling experience for teams and individuals

Expertise AI launches Expertise Booking

With Expertise Booking, we empower teams and individuals to reclaim their time and focus on meaningful conversations, by making meetings effortless to arrange and manage.” — Hao Sheng, Founder of Expertise AI

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expertise AI, an innovator in AI-powered sales engagement and productivity tools, today announced the launch of Expertise Booking , a powerful and intuitive scheduling tool designed to simplify how meetings are booked both individually and at scale across teams.Expertise Booking seamlessly integrates with existing calendars like Google and Outlook, eliminating the hassle of back-and-forth scheduling and clashes. Its flexible features enable users to define availability, customize event types, and automate booking confirmations to streamline the entire process from invite to meeting.Key features of Expertise Booking include personalized booking links with timezone detection, advanced booking rules for managing notice periods and buffers, clickable time slots embedded in emails, and comprehensive team scheduling capabilities with round robin assignment and multi-calendar management. The platform’s centralized dashboard and video conferencing integrations simplify meeting management, while built-in lead capture and CRM integration ensure every appointment contributes to pipeline growth.“Scheduling shouldn’t be a barrier to productivity,” said Hao Sheng, Founder of Expertise AI. “With Expertise Booking, we empower teams and individuals to reclaim their time and focus on meaningful conversations, by making meetings effortless to arrange and manage.”Expertise Booking also prioritizes security and professionalism with features like business email verification and customizable invitee forms to gather critical context before calls.Businesses and professionals looking to optimize their meeting workflows can learn more and sign up for Expertise Booking at booking.expertise.ai About Expertise AIExpertise AI is the AI Demand Conversion Platform enabling marketing and sales teams to engage, qualify, and route leads at scale. The platform has processed over 1 million conversations in the last month across 2,000+ websites, helping brands accelerate growth with smarter, more agentic AI.For more information, visit expertise.ai or contact info@expertise.ai.

Introducing Expertise Booking

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.