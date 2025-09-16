Chatsimple Announces Rebrand to ExpertiseAI, Marking a New Era for Demand Conversion AI

Chatsimple upgraded to ExpertiseAI

Chatsimple rebrands as ExpertiseAI, expanding its platform to deliver advanced AI agents for pipeline growth, visitor engagement, and enterprise integrations.

Our mission goes beyond answering visitor inquiries, we empower every team to put their unique expertise to work, converting demand into real pipeline, 24/7.” — Hao Sheng, CEO & Founder, ExpertiseAI

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chatsimple, a leading provider of conversational AI for B2B websites, today announces its official rebrand to ExpertiseAI , reflecting a bold new vision for pipeline growth and customer engagement in the age of intelligent automation.The rebrand marks the company’s evolution from simple website chat automation to building fully agentic AI Demand Conversion Platforms. With the new name, ExpertiseAI deepens its commitment to helping marketing and sales teams engage, qualify, and route buyers instantly, unlocking business expertise in every customer conversation.What’s new with ExpertiseAI:New Brand Identity: A unified ExpertiseAI logo, vibrant colours, and refreshed website experience are now live at expertise.ai Expanded Platform Capabilities: ExpertiseAI delivers active visitor engagement, advanced lead qualification using custom playbooks, real-time visitor identification, and analytics dashboards for actionable pipeline insights.Voice & Chat Support: Businesses can now deploy ExpertiseAI agents across both live chat and voice channels, creating seamless, real human-like experiences for their customers.Enterprise-Grade Integrations: The updated platform includes enhanced integrations with Salesforce, HubSpot, Marketo, and key messaging platforms.Why Now?“As AI evolves with every leap forward, the need to connect business expertise with buyer intent grows stronger,” said Haozhe, CEO and Founder of ExpertiseAI. “Our mission goes beyond answering visitor inquiries, we empower every team to put their unique expertise to work, converting demand into real pipeline, 24/7.”Continuity for Existing UsersCustomers and partners of Chatsimple will experience no interruption in service. Existing conversations, historical data, and workflows transfer automatically to ExpertiseAI. All support channels and documentation are now available at ExpertiseAI.About ExpertiseAIExpertiseAI is the AI Demand Conversion Platform enabling marketing and sales teams to engage, qualify, and route leads at scale. The platform has processed over 1 million conversations in the last month across 2,000+ websites, helping brands accelerate growth with smarter, more agentic AI.For more information, visit expertise.ai or contact hello@expertise.ai.

