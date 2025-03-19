Silverlight Digital Expands with New Strategy Division: Silverlight Strategy Advisors

New Strategy Division

Beth Ventura Joins as Strategy Director, Bringing Deep Healthcare and Pharma Expertise

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverlight Digital, an independent media buying agency specializing in healthcare and pharmaceutical advertising, is proud to announce the launch of its new strategy division, Silverlight Strategy Advisors. This expansion reflects Silverlight Digital’s commitment to providing clients with a more comprehensive approach to media and brand planning by integrating high-level strategic consulting into its offerings.

Beth Ventura, a marketing leader with over 25 years of expertise in digital marketing, audience positioning, and data-driven strategy, will lead the division. With deep pharmaceutical experience, including dermatology, oncology, gastrointestinal, and rare diseases, she has successfully guided brands through complex challenges, fostering meaningful customer engagement and business impact. Most recently, as a consultant at Evolution Road, Beth spearheaded brand launches and optimized direct-to-consumer and HCP-focused non-personal promotion media strategies, delivering high-ROI marketing solutions.

“For the past decade, Silverlight Digital has been a trusted partner in executing effective media plans for launching new brands and optimizing mature ones,” said Lori Goldberg, CEO of Silverlight Digital. “With the launch of Silverlight Strategy Advisors under Beth Ventura’s leadership, the agency expands beyond media execution to provide the strategic foresight needed to maximize brand success.”

Silverlight Strategy Advisors enhances marketing execution with a strategic foundation, ensuring every investment delivers measurable impact. Leveraging proven methodologies and actionable insights, the team develops and refines dynamic, cross-functional strategies that adapt to evolving market demands.

We lay the groundwork for high-performance media execution through a data-driven, consultative approach that seamlessly aligns media plans with business objectives, optimizes creative strategies, and sharpens audience targeting for maximum engagement. Beyond planning and execution, comprehensive competitive analysis reveals unmet audience needs and unlocks strategic opportunities to position brands for meaningful resonance with the right audiences.

“Collaborating with Silverlight Strategy Advisors has been a valuable investment for us at LEO Pharma. Their deep industry expertise and data-driven approach have helped us align our media strategy with our broader business objectives, ensuring every dollar is spent purposefully. The team’s strategic insights and tailored recommendations have elevated our audience targeting and engagement, driving measurable impact across our campaigns. We’re thrilled to have them as a trusted partner in our success.” – Beth Owens, Director, US Digital and Consumer Marketing

Our comprehensive strategic approach equips brands like LEO Pharma with the in-depth knowledge needed to launch their marketing plans confidently, backed by proven data that validates their ability to meet current business goals. From the initial analysis of the current market and audience needs to aligning both the message and media to drive action through campaign monitoring and finally defining and reporting on measurement needs, Silverlight Strategy Advisors provides the assurance that pharma marketers require for profitable executions. Whether launching a new brand, re-positioning an existing one, or implementing rare disease strategies aimed at maximizing reach to a small patient population while gaining share of voice in a crowded market, our strategic services are designed to address your challenges.

Beth Ventura, Head of Strategy at Silverlight Strategic Advisors, shared her enthusiasm about joining the company at a key stage in its growth. "This is an exciting time for Silverlight Digital as we expand our strategic capabilities," she said. "With a dedicated strategy division, we can take a consultative approach that seamlessly integrates media with broader brand objectives. We aim to help pharmaceutical and healthcare clients engage the right audiences in meaningful and impactful ways.”

About Silverlight Digital

Silverlight Digital has established a reputation for excellence in healthcare media. Recognized in MM+M’s Agency 100 Report for eight consecutive years and recently a finalist for MM+M’s Rare Disease Agency of the Year, the agency continues to drive innovation in pharmaceutical and healthcare marketing. The launch of Silverlight Strategy Advisors marks another step in its mission to deliver smarter, more strategic media solutions for brands at every stage of their lifecycle.

Turn insights into action and strategy into success. Learn more at www.silverlightdigital.com/SLSA.

