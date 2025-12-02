American Vision Windows and American Vision Baths Announce Exclusive December Savings for Homeowners

American Vision Windows and American Vision Baths announce exclusive holiday savings for homeowners as they conclude their 25th anniversary this December.

As we close out 2025, we wanted to thank our customers...our December promotions are designed to make home upgrades more accessible and more affordable for families across California.” — Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows

CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Vision Windows and American Vision Baths , two of California’s most trusted home-improvement providers, are celebrating the holiday season with major savings on windows, walk-in baths, and KOHLER LuxStone shower remodels. These limited-time December offers give homeowners an opportunity to upgrade comfort, beauty, and safety while taking advantage of seasonal promotions that run through December 31, 2025.“As we close out 2025, we wanted to thank our customers with meaningful year-end savings on the products that genuinely improve their homes,” said Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows. “Whether it’s installing new energy-efficient windows or upgrading to a safer, more luxurious bath or shower, our December promotions are designed to make home upgrades more accessible and more affordable for families across California.”Holiday Savings on WindowsTo conclude its 25th anniversary celebration, American Vision Windows is offering $250 off every window plus free installation for new customers who purchase four or more windows. Homeowners interested in reducing energy loss, enhancing curb appeal, and increasing indoor comfort can explore the full selection of replacement window options at American Vision WindowsCustomers ready to schedule an in-home consultation can reserve an appointment online through the company’s convenient booking system: Book Now December Offers on Walk-In Baths and LuxStone ShowersAmerican Vision Baths is also launching major December promotions to help homeowners transform their bathrooms heading into the new year. The company’s walk-in bath offer includes 50% off installation plus no interest for 12 months on KOHLER walk-in baths. This promotion applies to installation labor and is designed to make safe bathing solutions more accessible to seniors, caregivers, and anyone seeking a more comfortable bathing experience.In addition, homeowners looking to update their shower can take advantage of a KOHLER LuxStone promotion featuring no interest for 12 months plus a free shower door (up to $1,000 value) with a qualifying shower remodel purchase. The LuxStone system combines durability, modern styling, and customizable configurations to help homeowners design a beautiful, low-maintenance shower that fits their lifestyle.Further details on both bath and shower promotions can be found at American Vision BathsAbout American Vision WindowsFounded in 1999 as a small, family-owned business, American Vision Windows has grown to become California’s largest window sales and installation company. What began with a personal mission to improve a home burdened by drafty, inefficient windows has transformed into a trusted name known for quality products, expert craftsmanship and a deep commitment to customer satisfaction. Today, the company is proudly 100% employee-owned, with showrooms across the state, and a mission to improve homes through energy-efficient, beautifully designed windows and doors. With a history of excellence and a dedication to integrity, American Vision Windows continues to transform houses into dream homes while giving back to the communities it serves.About American Vision BathsAmerican Vision Baths specializes in accessible and lifestyle-driven bathroom remodels, offering premium KOHLER walk-in baths and LuxStone showers. With a focus on safety, design, and long-lasting performance, the company provides solutions that help homeowners upgrade their bathrooms with confidence.

🎁 Unwrap Savings with American Vision Windows! ❄️

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.