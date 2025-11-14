American Vision Windows and American Vision Baths Announce November Home Upgrade Deals

American Vision Windows and Baths unveil November offers including free installation, no payments until 2027, and $1,000 off KOHLER baths and LuxStone showers.

This November, we’re celebrating 25 incredible years of serving homeowners throughout California...These special offers are our way of saying thank you for trusting us with your homes.” — Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows

CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Vision Windows: Thanksgiving Sale and Black Friday EventFrom November 1 through November 16, American Vision Windows is kicking off its Thanksgiving Sale by offering free installation on four or more new windows when homeowners book before Thanksgiving.Then, from November 17 through November 30, the company’s Black Friday Event begins early with free installation plus no payments until 2027 for customers who book their project by the end of the month.“This November, we’re celebrating 25 incredible years of serving homeowners throughout California,” said Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows. “Our team is proud to continue our mission of transforming homes through quality craftsmanship, energy-efficient products, and genuine customer care. These special offers are our way of saying thank you for trusting us with your homes.”For details or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.americanvisionwindows.com American Vision Baths: Save $1,000 on KOHLER Walk-In Baths and LuxStone ShowersAmerican Vision Baths is helping homeowners bring beauty and comfort to their bathrooms this November with exclusive savings on KOHLER bath and shower systems.Customers can save $1,000 on a KOHLER Walk-In Bath and enjoy no interest for 12 months when they book by November 30, 2025. The KOHLER Walk-In Bath combines elegance, safety, and relaxation, making it the perfect upgrade for accessibility and comfort.For those interested in a modern shower transformation, American Vision Baths is also offering $1,000 off a KOHLER LuxStone Shower with no interest for 12 months. The LuxStone line features durable stone-inspired walls and custom design options for a sleek, low-maintenance finish that fits any style.Both offers are available for a limited time at participating locations. Visit baths.americanvisionwindows.com for details.Schedule a Free, No-Obligation ConsultationHomeowners looking to take advantage of these November savings can schedule a free, no-obligation design consultation to explore options, compare styles, and get expert recommendations.

