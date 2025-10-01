American Vision Windows Announces Winner of Simi Valley Grand Reopening Giveaway

American Vision Windows names DJ Benjamin of Simi Valley as the winner of its $10K “House Full of Windows” giveaway at showroom reopening.

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Vision Windows , California’s largest window sales and installation company and 100% employee-owned, is excited to announce the winner of its September “House Full of Windows” giveaway. The prize, valued at up to $10,000, was awarded to DJ Benjamin of Simi Valley.The announcement was made on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, via a social media reel on the company’s official Instagram page. The winning moment can be viewed here The giveaway capped off American Vision Windows’ Grand Reopening Celebration of its newly redesigned Simi Valley showroom , held on September 6, 2025. The community-focused event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Simi Valley Mayor Dee Dee Cavanaugh, live entertainment from local band Galaxy Shores, appearances by KFI 640AM and KWVE 107.9 personalities, and a complimentary lunch provided by Habit Burger & Grill. Families also enjoyed activities, giveaways, and the opportunity to explore the company’s energy-efficient windows and doors.“We are thrilled to have reopened our Simi Valley showroom and to celebrate this milestone with the community,” said Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows. “Announcing our giveaway winner was the perfect way to close out a month of celebration and to thank our neighbors for 25 years of trust and support.”As part of its reopening promotions, American Vision Windows also offered limited-time savings of up to $2,500 on windows and doors through September 30, 2025.The Grand Reopening and giveaway reflect the company’s ongoing mission to improve homes through energy-efficient, beautifully designed windows and doors—while continuing to give back to the communities it serves.About American Vision WindowsFounded in 1999, American Vision Windows has grown to become California’s largest window sales and installation company. What began as a small, family-owned business has expanded into a trusted name known for quality products, expert craftsmanship, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Today, the company is proudly 100% employee-owned, with multiple showrooms across California.For more information, visit americanvisionwindows.comor call 888-542-2875.

