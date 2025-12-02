City resumes solid waste service

The City of Lawrence has resumed solid waste collection today after the local landfill used by the City reopened following yesterday’s weather-related closure. Because the landfill is not owned or operated by the City, solid waste collection was suspended on Monday, December 1, once the facility closed and disposal was no longer possible.

Pick-up service resumes today

Today, solid waste crews are finishing the remaining Monday routes first. Once those collections are complete, crews will begin working on Tuesday routes as conditions and time allow.

Residents are asked to continue setting out their solid waste carts on their regular collection day, with the understanding that trash pickup may be delayed this week while crews catch up from Monday’s suspension.

The City will continue to prioritize safe operations for staff and the community as weather and road conditions evolve.

Service notifications and updates

Residents can stay informed about schedule changes and service alerts by signing up for solid waste notifications through the City’s ReCollect app. Any further changes to the solid waste schedule will be communicated through additional press releases and notices sent via the ReCollect app.

The City appreciates residents’ patience and understanding as our solid waste crews work to complete routes as quickly and safely as possible.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov