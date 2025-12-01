2025 Holiday Extravaganza Set for December 6 at Sports Pavilion Lawrence

The City of Lawrence Parks, Recreation and Culture Department is excited to present the 2025 Holiday Extravaganza, a festive community marketplace featuring more than 240 local artisans. The event will take place on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sports Pavilion Lawrence. Shoppers can explore an impressive array of handcrafted goods, including jewelry, paintings, textiles, pottery, home décor, seasonal gifts, and more, all created by talented makers from across the region. The Holiday Extravaganza offers a perfect opportunity to find unique, local, and meaningful gifts for friends and family while supporting community artists, and small businesses. The event is free and open to the public. More information is available at: https://lawrenceks.gov/prc/specialevents/ Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

