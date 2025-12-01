Snowfall response underway; City asks drivers to stay home to help clear streets

With snowfall accumulating this morning, City of Lawrence crews are actively responding to winter weather across the community. Teams pre-treated bridges and elevated surfaces ahead of the snowfall and are currently plowing and treating priority routes to keep emergency, transit, and main travel corridors as safe as possible.

The City is asking residents to avoid driving if possible and to use extra caution if travel is necessary. Reports of crashes and vehicles sliding off the roadway have increased as conditions have deteriorated. Slower speeds, increased following distance, and careful turns are essential during this active snow event.

How Residents Can Help

To assist in our snow response efforts, we’re asking residents to take proactive steps to help our teams keep the streets clear:

Move parked cars off the street whenever possible. This helps our plows clear roads more effectively. If possible, park all cars on one side of the street to help with clearing.

Cul-de-sacs are especially difficult to clear. If you live in one, please move vehicles to a driveway or another location to allow plows full access.

Keep trash bins off the street and place them at the edge of your driveway instead. This prevents plows from having to navigate around them, ensuring more effective clearing.

General Reminders for Residents

Sidewalk Snow & Ice Removal: Property owners must clear sidewalks within 48 hours after snowfall ends. If ice cannot be removed, sand or another treatment must be applied.

Solid Waste Service: Trash and recycling collection will continue as long as conditions allow. If service changes occur, updates will be posted on the City’s social media and website.

Service Alterations: To stay on top of any changes to Lawrence Transit and Parks, Recreation and Culture schedules, stay tuned to their communications, including social media pages (Lawrence Transit | Parks, Recreation and Culture).

Thankful for Our Team

The City extends its appreciation to the MSO crews working long hours in challenging conditions to keep Lawrence safe and moving, and to residents who are doing their part by staying home when they can and keeping streets clear of vehicles.

For more information on priority routes, snowfall response, sidewalk requirements, and winter driving tips, visit lawrenceks.gov/snow.

