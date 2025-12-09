RST Cloud Partners with Filigran to Bring Structured Global Threat Research and Universal Threat Profiles to OpenCTI

RST Cloud and Filigran photo Filigran logo

PARIS & SYDNEY, FRANCE, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filigran, creator of the leading threat intelligence platform OpenCTI, and RST Cloud, a pioneer in AI-powered cyber threat intelligence (CTI) solutions, are pleased to announce a partnership aimed at enhancing global threat detection, accelerating incident response, and empowering security teams with actionable, intelligence-driven insights.

Through this integration, security teams gain near real-time visibility into public threat research on global threats - identified by government agencies, CERTs, ISACAs, security vendors, CTI vendors, and individual researchers and further processed and operationalized through RST Cloud’s analysis and enrichment. Combined with RST Cloud’s continuously updated RST Threat Library, encompassing campaigns, malware, intrusion sets, and adversary tools, this integration provides a unified and comprehensive view of the evolving threat landscape, while standardizing different threat naming conventions and analytical models across diverse sources.

The partnership leverages RST Cloud’s full cyber threat intelligence suite to deliver a more focused and efficient approach to CTI, including:

- RST Report Hub - Automates the collection and analysis of multilingual threat reports, blogs, and articles, extracting actionable insights from text, images, and PDFs.

- RST Threat Library - Maps threat names across different CTI taxonomies and provides comprehensive profiles of campaigns, malware, intrusion sets, and adversary tools.

- RST Threat Feed - Delivers structured, precise, and high-quality threat data directly into OpenCTI to support detection, prevention, and threat hunting.

- RST Enrichment APIs (Noise Control, IoC Lookup, and Whois API) - Reduce false positives, provide deeper context for indicators, and accelerate alert triage and incident response.

"This partnership exemplifies our commitment to building an open, collaborative ecosystem where specialized solutions enhance OpenCTI's core capabilities. By integrating RST Cloud's automated threat research processing and universal threat profiles, we're giving security teams the tools to cut through the noise and complexity that often hampers effective threat intelligence operations." Says Jan Johansen, SVP of Global Alliances and Channels.

Yury Sergeev, Director at RST Cloud, added:

“Together, we deliver a powerful platform enriched with high-quality threat intelligence from diverse global sources - all normalized and unified, so organizations can effectively leverage this knowledge regardless of data formats or taxonomies used by different security vendors.”

OpenCTI, Filigran's open-source threat intelligence platform, is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to centralize, analyze, and operationalize threat intelligence. With its powerful knowledge graph, collaborative workflows, and extensive connector ecosystem, OpenCTI enables security teams to correlate diverse intelligence sources, visualize complex threat relationships, and drive intelligence-led security operations. The integration with RST Cloud enhances these capabilities by automating the ingestion of global threat research and providing universal threat profiles that eliminate taxonomic confusion— allowing organizations to focus on analysis and action rather than manual data processing and reconciliation.

About Filigran

Founded in October 2022, Filigran stands out in the cybertech ecosystem for its commitment to revolutionizing threat intelligence and its practical use within cybersecurity teams. Its mission is to design innovative open-source solutions tailored to the complex challenges organizations face in anticipating cyber risks and threats.

Filigran’s solutions are used by over 6,000 public and private organizations worldwide. For more information:

About RST Cloud

RST Cloud is an innovator in cyber threat intelligence, leveraging ML, LLM and automation to enhance threat detection, analysis, and response with robust, relevant CTI expertise. Partnering with organizations globally, RST Cloud delivers actionable intelligence to proactively strengthen security against evolving cyber threats. For more information, visit:

