Priam AI and RST Cloud Launch World’s First CTI AI Agents Powered by A2A and MCP Protocol

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priam AI and RST Cloud are proud to announce their collaboration on the creation of the world’s first Threat Intelligence AI-driven agents, built on Google’s Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol and leveraging the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This groundbreaking solution marks a major leap forward in addressing the global shortage of skilled personnel in modern Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) teams.

At the heart of next-generation security automation lies the ability to seamlessly communicate between specialised security platforms. The A2A protocol enables this communication by providing a shared language that allows Priam AI's autonomous AVA agent and RST Cloud’s CTI agent (RST CTI Assistant) to interact, exchange intelligence, and orchestrate a unified, automated threat response.

This joint solution is designed for critical use cases, including:

- Threat Hunting

- Alert Enrichment

- Incident Prioritisation

By automating these tasks, the integrated agents significantly reduce the workload of SOC analysts, allowing them to focus on high-priority incidents and strategic response efforts.

In these use cases, the Priam AI AVA Agent proactively initiates threat hunts, receives alerts from SIEM systems, and enriches them using detailed cyber threat intelligence from the RST CTI Assistant. AVA prioritises ongoing incidents based on real-time exploitability and attribution data provided by RST Cloud, as well as provides feedback on true positives/false positives, threat actor attribution, and victimology, such as targeted regions and industries. It determines whether alerts are false positives or true threats, queries for additional intelligence, and autonomously performs remediation when necessary.

The RST CTI Assistant serves as a comprehensive, up-to-date CTI AI agent with access to all of RST Cloud’s threat intelligence repositories and APIs. It responds via the A2A protocol and MCP with intelligence on emerging campaigns, Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), and Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs). It has access to thousands of threat reports and detailed definitions of threat profiles, including aliases to map threats across different taxonomies. It can also assess whether observables are benign or malicious, among other capabilities. This rich context enables faster, smarter decisions and more effective incident handling.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration between Priam AI and RST Cloud sets a new benchmark for autonomous, collaborative cyber defence - bringing the vision of self-driving security operations closer to reality.

About Priam AI:

Priam AI is a cutting-edge cybersecurity platform that leverages artificial intelligence to act as a virtual analyst. By automating threat detection and response, Priam AI enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of cybersecurity operations, ensuring robust protection against cyber threats.

About RST Cloud:

RST Cloud delivers advanced cyber threat intelligence solutions, including threat feeds, enrichment APIs, and AI-powered CTI tools that help organisations detect, understand, and respond to cyber threats in real time.

