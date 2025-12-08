RST Cloud and Sahara Net Announce CTI Partnership to Strengthen Cloud and Network Security in Saudi Arabia

Sahara Net and RST Cloud

This collaboration is designed to elevate the region’s cloud-security approach, accelerate incident response capabilities, reinforce overall network security across the KSA.” — Mohmmed Sharaf, Cybersecurity Business Unit Manager at Sahara Net

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RST Cloud, a broad-spectrum Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) provider for SecOps teams, together with its esteemed client Sahara Net, a leading cloud and network security provider, announce the launch of a unique CTI-driven partnership focused on enhancing cloud and network protection across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Through this partnership, RST Cloud and Sahara Net deliver a new level of intelligence-driven cloud security, helping organizations across the region remain resilient against emerging cyber threats. All data is fully downloadable, stored within Saudi Arabia, and no raw or telemetry data ever leaves the Kingdom. It is distributed exclusively through Sahara Net's platform to its banking, government, and enterprise customers - ensuring full compliance with NCA regulations, Cloud Cybersecurity Controls (CCC-2024), Essential Cybersecurity Controls (ECC), and the Personal Data Protection Law.

RST Cloud’s distinctive methodology for tailoring CTI data to specific use cases - such as applying specialized scoring models, taking into account the direction of connections to malicious assets, and leveraging RST Cloud’s unique false-positive filtering capabilities - enables the creation of an effective protection mechanism for cloud resources, as well as finely tuned capabilities for safeguarding network connections without affecting legitimate traffic.

Mohmmed Sharaf Abdul Shukoor, Cybersecurity Business Unit Manager at Sahara Net, stated:

“This collaboration is designed to elevate the region’s cloud-security approach, accelerate incident response capabilities, reinforce overall network security across the KSA, and deliver genuine intelligence sovereignty: best-of-breed global threat data, 100% processed and stored in Saudi Arabia.”

Anna Mikhailova, Business Development Director at RST Cloud, said:

“This collaboration is all about bringing measurable value to customers in Saudi Arabia. Together with Sahara Net, we’re delivering intelligence that is not only accurate, use-case-driven, and locally processed, but specifically adapted to the real-world challenges faced by SecOps teams across the Kingdom.”

For more information, please contact: info@rstcloud.net, sales@sahara.com

About Sahara Net

Sahara Net is a leading Saudi ICT (Information & Communications Technology) provider, established in 1989 and over the decades has evolved into a full-spectrum ICT and cloud services provider. With over 30 years of leadership in the sector, Sahara Net delivers integrated corporate solutions — including connectivity, cloud hosting, cybersecurity, data-center services, and managed ICT services — to businesses across the Kingdom.

For more information, visit: https://sahara.com/

About RST Cloud

RST Cloud is an innovator in cyber threat intelligence, leveraging ML, LLM and automation to enhance threat detection, analysis, and response with robust, relevant CTI expertise. Partnering with organizations globally, RST Cloud delivers actionable intelligence to proactively strengthen security against evolving cyber threats.

For more information, visit: https://rstcloud.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.