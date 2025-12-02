Adsterra Launches “ADSTERROIDS: Final Frontier” – A Year-End Interactive Game and Global New Year Promo

Adsterroids: Final Frontier gameplay is live! Adsterroids: Final Frontier gameplay is live!

Adsterra launches ADSTERROIDS, a year-end space game with industry-themed challenges, leaderboards, and prizes for global advertisers and publishers.

The game reflects our commitment to engaging our community in entertaining, meaningful ways, offering a year-end experience beyond a promo that highlights our industry’s challenges and opportunities.” — Catherine Tarasova, PR Director at Adsterra

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adsterra has officially unveiled ADSTERROIDS: Final Frontier, a browser-based space game and seasonal engagement initiative designed to close the year with a dynamic, interactive experience for its global advertising and publishing partners. Running throughout December 2025, the campaign introduces a gamified journey through a virtual galaxy filled with industry-themed challenges and an opportunity to secure real prizes ahead of the new year.

More details and the gameplay on the website:

🔗adsterra.com/blog/adsterroids

🚀 A New Interactive Experience for Ad Tech Community

ADSTERROIDS places players in command of a starship navigating a series of obstacles inspired by common digital advertising challenges. Elements such as Ad Fraud, Low CPM, Bots, and Traffic Bans appear as in-game hazards, while small “Fraudlings” and the big boss called the “ADversary” add intensity to the mission.

A real-time leaderboard tracks participants throughout the event period, encouraging friendly competition across Adsterra’s global community.

🎁 Prize Opportunities for Advertisers and Publishers

The ADSTERROIDS promo offers Advertisers and Publishers the chance to secure real rewards through both performance and participation, including a guaranteed prize for the top scorer and a randomized draw featuring cash and merch-point rewards. A total of 17 winners will be selected.

Participants may further multiply their winning chances – up to 3× – by staying active on their Adsterra accounts throughout December, following the rules provided on the official promo page.

Adsterra is famous for its dazzling social media challenges, so this time is no exception. In addition to the main draw, the Frontier Scout draw invites users to post about the game or share reflections on 2025 using #Adsterroids hashtag.

📆 Event Schedule

- Gameplay period: December 2–31, 2025

- Main prize draw: January 23–30, 2026

- Frontier Scout participation: December 2-15, 2025

- Frontier Scout draw: December 17, 2025

- Prize fulfillment: by February 10, 2026

For more details, visit the official ADSTERROIDS landing page and join the mission. Happy upcoming holidays!

🔴About Adsterra

Founded in 2013, Adsterra advertising network has evolved into a global advertising platform recognized for its advanced technologies, Partner Care Approach, and scalable, performance-driven solutions. Serving more than 35 billion impressions monthly across 248 geos, the company supports a wide community of publishers and advertisers with dependable traffic, robust anti-fraud protection, and intelligent optimization tools. With forward-thinking initiatives such as its New Year promo ADSTERROIDS: Final Frontier, Adsterra continues to reinforce its commitment to community engagement and partner success, delivering secure, profitable, and human-centered advertising experiences as it heads into 2026.

