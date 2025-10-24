Adsterra Recognized as the Best Advertising Network and Best Traffic Source by Leading Affiliate Media

Adsterra Recognized as the Best Advertising Network and Best Traffic Source by uCompares Awards

Global ad network Adsterra received two awards — “Best Advertising Network” and “Best Traffic Source of the Year” — from leading affiliate media Ucompares.

In adtech, success means delivering quality products and clean traffic while adapting to clients’ needs and supporting the community. These awards reflect our team’s hard work and dedication.” — Catherine Tarasova

LIMASSOL, LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global advertising network Adsterra has been honored with two major titles — “Best Advertising Network of the Year” and “Best Traffic Source of the Year” — by the well-known affiliate media platform, uCompares.

With over 12 years in the digital advertising industry, Adsterra has earned a global reputation as a trusted and innovative partner for media buyers, CPA networks, affiliate marketers, start-up founders, and demand generation managers.

Recognized as the #1 traffic source for iGaming and Sports verticals, Adsterra delivers direct and clean traffic from all over the world. The network’s success is also built on its unique Partner Care approach, which ensures personalized support and long-term, trust-based relationships with every partner.

Over the past year, Adsterra has achieved strong growth and released several key platform updates. The company increased global traffic volumes, upgraded its advertiser dashboard, enhanced campaign management via API, expanded targeting options, and added new payment and balance top-up methods.

Beyond its adtech achievements, Adsterra is also known for its strong commitment to corporate social responsibility in Cyprus. The company supports a variety of community initiatives — from eco-activism (in cooperation with City Friends Club) and sports sponsorships (AEL Women Basketball Team) to charity projects in the tech community (including TechIsland projects, Logicom Cyprus Marathon, and Youth Tech Fest Cyprus). In addition, Adsterra became the initiator of the international World Ad Tech Day, an annual celebration that unites adtech companies worldwide to promote collaboration, innovation, and positive industry impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.