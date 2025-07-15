Adsterra’s 12th Birthday: Building Value with Ads, Partnerships, and Achievements

Adsterra 12th Birthday: promo design

In July 2025, Adsterra marks its 12th anniversary with a global month-long campaign offering valuable prizes and premium merchandise for its worldwide community

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adsterra, a leading global advertising network, proudly marks its 12th anniversary with a celebratory promotional campaign designed to honor its partners, team, and the broader digital advertising community.

From July 15 to August 15, 2025, the company is launching a special contest for both publishers and advertisers, offering exclusive cash rewards and merchandise prizes as part of its annual tradition. The company also hosts a dedicated giveaway for those, who haven’t yet joined the ad network.

More on the campaign details on the website:

🔗 Adsterra Pantheon of Heroes.

This year’s campaign reflects Adsterra’s continued commitment to acknowledging excellence across its network. A total of 20 winners — 10 publishers and 10 advertisers — will be selected to receive a combination of cash prizes and Adsterra merch points.

In addition to recognizing active clients, Adsterra extends the celebration beyond its immediate partner base. A second contest — the Goddess of Partner Care Giveaway — is open to the public, including individuals who are not yet part of the Adsterra network. Participants stand a chance to win one of three premium merch packs. This inclusive initiative underscores Adsterra’s ethos of celebrating collective achievements and welcoming future collaborators.

“Twelve years in digital advertising is both a milestone and a promise. This campaign is not just about rewards; it’s a tribute to every publisher, advertiser, partner, and supporter who helped build our story. We wanted to mark this year with gratitude, creativity, and a sense of unity — inviting to the celebration everyone who wants to interact with us and our community.”

— Gala Grigoreva, CMO at Adsterra

💭 The Concept Behind the Campaign

The 12th-anniversary celebration is guided by a symbolic theme rooted in classical mythology — the Modern Greek Gods of Adsterra. This creative motif emphasizes timeless virtues such as wisdom, strength, vision, and collaboration — qualities that have shaped Adsterra’s growth since its founding in 2013. The "divine pantheon" serves as a metaphor for the company’s resilient network of partners and team members who have contributed to its ongoing success.

Adsterra chose this theme to represent its culture of unity, excellence, and aspirational growth, inviting all participants to take part in a myth-inspired journey where achievements are celebrated as legendary feats and rewarded accordingly.

🔴 About Adsterra

Founded in 2013, Adsterra advertising network has grown into a global platform known for its advanced technologies, Partner Care approach, and scalable solutions. The company serves over 35 billion ad impressions monthly and supports a diverse range of publishers and advertisers across 248 geographies. With a robust anti-fraud system, smart optimization tools, and a reputation for reliability, Adsterra stands as a trusted partner in the digital advertising ecosystem.

Through innovative campaigns like its annual birthday promotion, Adsterra continues to celebrate the people and partnerships that fuel its mission: delivering secure, profitable, and human-centered advertising experiences.

