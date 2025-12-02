Submit Release
Benavest Expands Nationwide Health Insurance Support for 2026 Open Enrollment

Benavest expands nationwide ACA support for 2026 Open Enrollment, offering licensed agents, subsidy help, and free guidance for individuals and families.

Our licensed agents provide clear, accurate guidance so consumers can compare options and select coverage that fits their needs and budget”
— Joseph Gannon, owner of Benavest
HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benavest, a national health insurance agency, announced expanded support services for the 2026 Affordable Care Act (ACA) Open Enrollment Period, providing licensed agents in 48 states to help individuals, families, and small businesses compare ACA health plans, review premium subsidies, and enroll in affordable coverage.

“Choosing the right ACA health plan can be overwhelming,” said Joseph Gannon, owner of Benavest. “Our licensed agents provide clear, accurate guidance so consumers can compare options and select coverage that fits their needs and budget.”

ACA Enrollment Support for 2026

Benavest’s certified agents assist with:

– Comparing ACA Marketplace and private health insurance plans
– Reviewing eligibility for subsidies and tax credits
– Exploring health coverage options for employers and small businesses

Consumers also have access to online tools, including a plan comparison guide and ACA Subsidy Calculator, to better understand deductibles, networks, and out-of-pocket costs.

Nationwide and Local Assistance

Benavest agents provide support online and at local enrollment centers nationwide. Services include enrollment help, renewals, and Special Enrollment Period guidance to ensure accurate and timely ACA coverage.

How to Access Benavest Services

Consumers can visit www.benavest.com or call 877-962-8332 to review health insurance options, estimate subsidies, and connect with a licensed ACA agent. All enrollment assistance is offered at no additional cost.

About Benavest

Benavest is a national health insurance agency specializing in ACA Marketplace plans, private health insurance, and employer benefits. Through partnerships with leading carriers and a nationwide network of licensed agents, Benavest provides reliable and affordable health insurance solutions for individuals, families, and businesses across the United States.

Pamela Hoeve
BenaVest | Health, Life & Retirement
+1 (800) 893-2701
marketing@benavest.com
