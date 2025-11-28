BenaVest Earns 2026 HealthCare.gov Elite Circle of Champions Recognition for ACA Enrollment Excellence

BenaVest is honored by CMS in the 2026 HealthCare.gov Elite Circle of Champions for helping hundreds of Americans enroll in affordable ACA Marketplace coverage.

Our goal is to make the enrollment process simple, fast, and accurate, especially for those navigating coverage changes or renewals for 2026.” — Joseph Gannon, Owner of BenaVest

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenaVest , a national insurance Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency specializing in Affordable Care Act (ACA) and major health insurance carriers, has been recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as part of the HealthCare.gov Elite Circle of Champions for the 2026 Open Enrollment Period.This prestigious national recognition honors top-performing agents and brokers who help hundreds of Americans enroll in Marketplace health plans each year. To qualify, agents must assist over 100 consumers with ACA plan selections — a milestone BenaVest has exceeded for several consecutive years.“We’re proud to help individuals and families across the country access affordable health coverage through the ACA Marketplace,” said Joseph Gannon, Owner of BenaVest. “Our goal is to make the enrollment process simple, fast, and accurate, especially for those navigating coverage changes or renewals for 2026.”How BenaVest Supports ACA Enrollment for 2026BenaVest’s ACA Help Centers and licensed agents guide consumers through every step of Marketplace enrollment, including in-person, phone, or online assistance. Services include:– Personalized plan selection: Helping consumers find the most affordable health coverage and maximize available subsidies.– Fast, accurate applications: Most completed in under 45 minutes.– Bilingual support: Agents fluent in English, Spanish, and additional languages. Multiple Locations : Benavest knows consumers everywhere need assistance. Benavest agents are licensed in multiple states, and locations are all over the country.– Document assistance and binder payment guidance: Ensuring smooth activation of coverage.“Agents and brokers recognized in the Circle of Champions play a vital role in their communities,” said Kevin Counihan, Marketplace CEO at CMS. “They help individuals and families get the coverage they need when they need it most.”With the 2026 ACA Open Enrollment deadline approaching, BenaVest urges consumers not to wait. The final date to enroll in Marketplace coverage for 2026 is January 15, 2026.No Cost for Enrollment ServicesBenaVest does not charge consumers for ACA enrollment assistance. Licensed agents are compensated directly by insurance carriers, with fees already included in plan premiums. Enrollment through BenaVest does not increase the consumer’s plan cost.About BenaVestBenaVest is a national insurance organization dedicated to helping Americans secure quality health coverage through ACA Marketplace plans, Medicare, and major health insurance carriers. Through enrollment centers, free quoting tools, and educational resources, BenaVest empowers consumers to make informed healthcare decisions.Get Help TodayFor assistance with ACA enrollment for 2026, visit www.BenaVest.com or call 877-962-8332.

