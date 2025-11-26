Benavest Offers Multiple Ways for Clients to Get Help During ACA Open Enrollment 2025–2026

Connect with Benavest agents by phone, online, email, or in person for expert ACA guidance during Open Enrollment 2025–2026.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benavest , a nationally recognized, Marketplace-certified health insurance agency, is providing clients with easy, convenient ways to connect with licensed agents during the 2025–2026 ACA Open Enrollment Period. Whether by phone, online, email, or in person, Benavest ensures individuals and families can get personalized guidance to select the right health coverage for 2026.Reach Benavest Today• Phone Support: Speak with a licensed agent at (877) 962-8332 for help with ACA Marketplace applications, renewals, and subsidy questions.• Online Appointments: Schedule virtual, phone, or in-person consultations at www.benavest.com for flexible, personalized support.• Walk-In Assistance: Visit the Hollywood office at 3043 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021. Office Hours: Monday – Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET• Email Support: Send inquiries to office@benavest.com to receive timely responses from Benavest experts.Benavest agents help clients compare Marketplace plans, check APTC and Enhanced APTC eligibility, and complete applications to ensure affordable, high-quality coverage.Key Enrollment Deadlines• ACA Open Enrollment: November 1, 2025 – January 15, 2026• Medicare Annual Enrollment: October 15 – December 7, 2025Acting within these deadlines helps ensure clients access the full range of coverage options available.Client-Focused Guidance“Open Enrollment is the perfect time to review coverage options and maximize health insurance savings,” said Regina Sara, Agency Manager at Benavest. “Our goal is to make it simple for clients to reach us — by phone, online, email, or in person — and get the help they need to make informed decisions for 2026.”About BenavestBenavest is a nationally recognized, Marketplace-certified health insurance agency specializing in ACA Marketplace plans, private coverage, and Medicare. With licensed agents nationwide, Benavest is dedicated to helping individuals and families find simple, affordable, and reliable health insurance throughout Open Enrollment and beyond.

