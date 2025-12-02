Boca Raton Championship Wrestling Smashes Into Over The Edge Celebrity Weekend's Blue Bash — Goes Down December 5, 2025

Match Card They are bringing the action to you!!!

“Over The Edge” represents Boca Raton Championship Wrestling's ambition to deliver an event that caters equally to wrestling superfans, reality-TV viewers, and fans looking for a wild night out.” — Matthew H. Maschler

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, December 5, 2025 at 9:00 PM, Boca Raton Championship Wrestling BRCW ) will electrify the Melia hotel in Orlando Florida at the Over the Edge Celebrity Weekend "Blue Bash" with a live wrestling extravaganza: BRCW: Over The Edge. This is not your typical wrestling card — it’s a high-stakes, star-studded fusion of championship bouts, open-challenges, icons, and surprise appearances that will leave fans talking long after the final bell.What to expect:Championship matches and open challenges, where belts and bragging rights will be on the line. Appearances from wrestling icons and reality-TV personalities — a night merging the worlds of pro wrestling and pop culture. Unexpected surprises, mystery opponents, and unforgettable moments under the stars (or pool lights).A setting like no other: a poolside bash blending the relaxation of Over The Edge Celebrity Weekend with the raw energy of BRCW’s ring.Why this event matters:BRCW has grown rapidly since its founding in 2022, earning acclaim for its high-quality in-ring action, immersive production, and ability to blend nostalgia, athleticism, and entertainment.“Over The Edge” represents BRCW’s ambition to push boundaries: delivering a truly hybrid event that caters equally to wrestling superfans, reality-TV viewers, and fans looking for a wild night out.EVENT MATCH CARD (Subject to Change):Boca Raton Championship Wrestling is proud to present a stacked lineup for BRCW: Over The Edge, taking place poolside on December 5, 2025, as part of Over the Edge Celebrity Weekend's Blue Bash. The following matchups highlight the athleticism, star power, and excitement fans can expect at this year’s event:BRCW Tag Team ChampionshipSons of Boca (c) vs. Matt Riddle & Matt TavenThe hometown heel champions Noah Kekoa and Cezar Bononi defend their titles against internationally renowned competitors Riddle and Taven in what promises to be a high-impact, high-intensity title match.Open Challenge MatchMadman Fulton (with Keanu Soto) vs. Mystery OpponentKnown for his chaos and unpredictability, Madman Fulton issues an open challenge. His opponent will remain a mystery until showtime, guaranteeing a moment of shock and excitement for fans.BRCW Cruiserweight ChampionshipJonny Fairplay (c) vs. Bull JamesFairplay puts the cruiserweight title on the line against powerhouse Bull James in a clash of styles—speed and cunning versus strength and dominance.Women’s Division Feature Bout, to earn a spot in the March Women's Rumble where the winner becomes #1 contenderRenee Michelle vs. Leva Bates AKA Blue Pants (Squid Games)Two dynamic and charismatic competitors face off in a high-profile women’s division showcase, bringing athleticism and star power to the poolside stage.Heavyweight ShowdownLakay vs. Big Tito Lincoln (with Lloyd Anoa’i)A collision of heavy hitters as fan favorite Lakay meets the imposing Big Tito Lincoln, accompanied by the legendary Lloyd Anoa’i. Expect intensity, power, and big-fight atmosphere.Celebrity & Legends SegmentFeaturing Rachel Reilly, Matthew H. Maschler, Emme Landau, and WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” BeefcakeA special attraction blending reality-TV personalities, BRCW leadership, rising talent, and wrestling royalty—delivering entertainment, surprises, and unforgettable moments.Date & Time: Friday, December 5, 2025 — 9:00 PM startBoca Raton Championship WrestlingVenue: Poolside at Over the Edge Celebrity Weekend Blue Bash / Melia Orlando CelebrationAudience: All ages welcome. Tickets available now.Boca Raton Championship Wrestling BocaRatonWrestling.comCelebrity personalities and wrestling legends will participate in a special segment adding entertainment, star power, and surprises.Join Us — Don’t Miss The MadnessWhether you live and breathe pro-wrestling or simply crave a wild, unforgettable night of entertainment, BRCW: Over The Edge is shaping up to be the centerpiece of Celebrity Weekend. Expect drama, athleticism, shock moments — and a poolside atmosphere like nothing you’ve seen before.For tickets, media credentials, or more information, visit bocaratonwrestling.com or follow @brcwflorida on social media.

