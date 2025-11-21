Matthew and Wendy Maschler are proud of this award Matthew stopped to take a selfie Earlier that day at the Helping Israel Golf Tournament

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Leaders Wendy and Matthew Maschler and FAU President Adam Hasner Honored at Israel Bonds Unity Event in Boca Raton.Event coincides with Matthew's 53rd birthday and the Helping Israel Fund ’s 14th Annual Charity Golf TournamentSouth Palm Beach County’s Jewish community gathered in record numbers on November 20, 2025 at Temple Beth El for *“Israel Bonds: Building Tomorrow, Together,”* a major unity celebration honoring pillars of local leadership:A record 15 synagogues participated in the event, each presenting an honoree for their unwavering support of Israel and Jewish communal life. Among them were Wendy and Matthew Maschler, representing Congregation B’nai Israel. The Maschlers were recognized not only for Matthew's leadership as Vice Chair for South Palm Beach County Israel Bonds, but also for a week of extraordinary personal and philanthropic significance.In addition to receiving this honor, Matthew celebrated his 50th birthday and simultaneously hosted the Helping Israel Fund’s 14th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, benefiting Israel and the humanitarian needs of the Israel Defense Forces. The annual tournament—one of the region’s most impactful pro-Israel fundraising events—supports essential aid, medical equipment, and welfare needs for IDF soldiers and Israeli communities. Details available at https://helpingisraelfund.com “This has been an incredibly meaningful day,” said Matthew Maschler. “Turning 53 while being honored by my community—and while hosting a charity golf tournament that directly supports Israel’s humanitarian and defense needs—reminds me how important it is to continue the work of strengthening Israel. This isn’t symbolic. It’s real, it’s urgent, and it’s personal.”Maschler also introduced the evening’s community-wide honoree, FAU President Adam Hasner, whom he praised as a steadfast bipartisan supporter of Israel who has championed pro-Israel legislation for over two decades.President Hasner—Florida Atlantic University’s first Jewish president—spoke with conviction about his vision of making FAU the safest and most welcoming university for Jewish life in America. He highlighted recent campus initiatives, including the construction of the new Kurt and Marilyn Wallik Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building and the revitalization of the Florida Israel Institute.Hasner also delivered a major announcement: the FAU Foundation will purchase an additional $5 million in Israel Bonds, increasing its total investment to $8.2 million and making FAU the largest university investor in Israel Bonds in the United States.“At a time of rising antisemitism on campuses nationwide, Florida Atlantic University is choosing a different path,” Hasner said. “We will protect Jewish students. We will celebrate them. And we will stand proudly with Israel in every way that matters—financially, academically, and morally.”The evening featured opening remarks by Senior Rabbi Dan Levin, a unified performance of Hatikvah and the U.S. national anthem, and participation from dozens of rabbis and cantors across South Palm Beach County. Israel Bonds leadership—Mark Rubin, Tom Kaplan, Stuart Garawitz, Dani Naveh, and Dr. Andrew Hutter—shared that Israel Bonds has generated $5.7 billion in global sales since October 7, 2023, with $1.9 billion in 2025 sales year-to-date, driven heavily by Florida and Palm Beach County.Civic leaders—including Palm Beach County Administrator and former Clerk & Comptroller Joe Abruzzo, Miami-Dade’s Juan Fernandez-Barquin, and numerous elected officials—highlighted extraordinary local governmental support. Palm Beach County is now the largest investor in Israel Bonds in the world, nearing a historic $1 billion in holdings.Throughout the night, speakers underscored a clear message: while anti-Israel activists push BDS-style “Break the Bonds” campaigns, South Florida is responding with more investment, more unity, and more public support for Israel than ever before.South Palm Beach County is showing the country what it means to stand with Israel. Maschler added: “Today—at the event, at the golf tournament, and across the entire community—we proved that partnership, commitment, and action are how you make a real difference.”The evening concluded with dessert and a call encouraging attendees to continue strengthening their support for Israel Bonds and the broader South Florida Jewish community.

