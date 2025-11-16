Wendy and Matthew Maschler to Be Honored at Unity for Israel Dessert Reception in Boca Raton

Matthew would love for you to join us

Fifteen Boca Raton synagogues.will come together in solidarity, making a statement that the jewish community in Boca Raton is unified!” — Matthew H. Maschler

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wendy and Matthew Maschler are proud to announce that they will be honored this Thursday at the *Unity for Israel Dessert Reception*, an event hosted by Israel Bonds Palm Beach in partnership with fifteen local synagogues.Serving as the Vice Chairman of Israel Bonds for Palm Beach County, Matthew H. Maschler expressed deep appreciation for the recognition and emphasized the importance of community solidarity. “It means so much to stand with our community in support of Israel during such an important time,” he said. “We are humbled to be part of an evening dedicated to unity, strength, and connection, and we look forward to joining everyone for a meaningful night together.”The event will feature special guest **Adam Hasner, President of Florida Atlantic University (FAU)**, and will bring together supporters from across the region for an inspiring and uplifting evening.Fifteen Boca Raton synagogues.will come together in solidarity, making a statement that the jewish community in Boca Raton is unified. Each synagogue has selected an honoree and Congregation B'nai Israel has chosen the Maschler's for their dedication to Israel Bonds, the land of Israel and the Jewish people.**Event Details**📅 **Thursday, November 20, 2025**📍 **Boca Raton, FL**🎤 **Special Guest: Adam Hasner, President of FAU**Wendy and Matthew Maschler extend a warm invitation to all who are able to attend. “If you are able to join, we would be honored to see you there,” they shared.**Registration:** snip.ly/Bonds🇮🇱 **Am Yisrael Chai** 🇮🇱

