64 new officers graduate from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy

HELENA – Sixty-four new officers who will serve in 41 agencies across the state graduated today from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA) within the Montana Department of Justice. MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in attendance to congratulate and address the graduates.

“Today’s graduates made the honorable decision to pursue a career in law enforcement and will join the ranks of some of the best officers in the country,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “I am confident that the training they received at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy has prepared them for the challenges ahead as we rely on them to keep our communities safe. Congratulations, Class 188!”

The full list of this session’s graduates is available here.