The Modern Elder Collective Wellness Expo: A First-of-Its-Kind Cannabis and Wellness Event for Arizona’s 55+ Community

December 9th Event Merges Education, Wellness and Cannabis Awareness to Older Adults

PAYSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Is Chill Education is proud to announce The Modern Elder Collective Wellness Expo , a free, interactive event designed specifically for Arizona adults aged 55+ and their families/caregivers. This groundbreaking program merges wellness, education, and cannabis awareness, empowering older adults to explore the potential of plant medicine in a safe, informed, and stigma-free environment.This event will feature an Education Symposium led by nationally recognized medical cannabis authorities, including keynote speaker Dr. Sue Sisley, MD, a pioneering physician and President of the Scottsdale Research Institute whose FDA-approved clinical trials on cannabis for PTSD in military veterans are advancing evidence-based plant medicine; and Dr. William Troutt, NMD, Trulieve’s Medical Director and integrative family medicine expert focused on safe, effective cannabis care. Attendees will learn how cannabis interacts with the aging body, how to read product labels and COAs, and how to navigate dispensary shopping with confidence.In addition, guests can participate in Hands-On Learning Rooms, where they can explore edibles, topicals, tinctures, and other cannabis delivery formats in an interactive, guided environment. For fun and connection, the event will also host Cannabis Bingo (registration is required.)“This event was designed to redefine what it means to age well,” said Dr. Dana Lillestol, Life Is Chill’s Senior Education Advocate. “We’re creating a space where modern elders can learn about cannabis as a wellness tool, guided by science, community, and curiosity.”The Modern Collective is free to attend, but registration is required as space is limited.Event Details:When: Tuesday, December 9, 2025; 10am - 2pmWhere: Phoenix Shrine Auditorium, 552 N. 40th Street, Phoenix, AZCost: FREESee full schedule and RSVP link at lifeischilleducation.com/the-modern-collective About Life Is Chill EducationLife Is Chill Education is dedicated to empowering adults to explore cannabis through education, community, and responsible guidance. By breaking down stigma and sharing evidence-based information, the organization helps participants make informed wellness choices in a comfortable and inclusive setting.Learn more at lifeischilleducation.comPress Inquiries: Carissa@lifeischill.com###

