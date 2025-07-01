Life Is Chill Announces Launch of Arizona’s First RSO Softgel Capsule for Medical Patients

Life Is Chill's NEW RSO Time Chill Pills Life Is Chill logo

Life Is Chill, Arizona’s leading innovator in precision-dosed cannabis wellness, is proud to announce the launch of RSO Time Capsules.

RSO, as a full-spectrum cannabis concentrate, may help the body respond more holistically—much like a systems reboot.” — Dr. Dana Lillestol, Senior Education Advisor at Life Is Chill

PAYSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Is Chill , Arizona’s leading innovator in precision-dosed cannabis wellness, is proud to announce the launch of RSO Time Capsules, Arizona’s first softgel format of Rick Simpson Oil (RSO)—scheduled to hit participating medical dispensaries in September 2025.This innovation represents a significant milestone for the Life Is Chill team. “Life Is Chill is embarking on an exciting chapter focused on serving medical cannabis consumers who are exploring full-spectrum products as part of their wellness journey,” said Francis Baczek, President of Life Is Chill. “After over a decade in the cannabis industry, I’ve heard countless firsthand stories about how RSO has supported people in managing their personal health challenges.”Originally developed by Rick Simpson as part of his own exploration into cannabis-based wellness, RSO has since earned recognition for its potency and wide-ranging cannabinoid and terpene profile. Traditionally delivered via syringe, RSO’s format has posed challenges for many due to its strong taste, sticky texture, and dosing difficulty.RSO Time Capsules aim to overcome these barriers. Designed for convenience and discretion, the softgels offer measured, flavorless doses in both 25mg and 100mg options—allowing Arizona medical cardholders to personalize their cannabis experience with greater ease and consistency.For many in the medical cannabis community, this new delivery method offers a streamlined and familiar way to incorporate RSO into wellness routines. Whether addressing physical discomfort, supporting rest, or promoting overall balance, consumers now have a more approachable format to explore full-spectrum cannabis oil.To complement the full-spectrum extract, each capsule also features a targeted terpene blend (10mg) including:Myrcene – commonly associated with promoting restfulnessLinalool – often linked to calming effectsLimonene – known for its bright, citrus-forward aroma and mood-lifting potentialThis formula reflects Life Is Chill’s commitment to advancing cannabis delivery systems grounded in scientific formulation and consumer feedback.“RSO, as a full-spectrum cannabis concentrate, may help the body respond more holistically—much like a systems reboot,” said Dr. Dana Lillestol, Senior Education Advisor at Life Is Chill. “While everyone’s experience is unique, this format opens up new possibilities for more consistent and informed use.”For more information and dispensary availability, visit LifeIsChill.com FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Life Is Chillproducts are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult with a healthcare professional before use, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, or taking any medications.About Life Is ChillLife Is Chill is a premium cannabis brand specializing in precision-dosed THC softgels and next-generation bioavailable products. Developed using hemp seed oil, Chill Pills contain no added sugar and are designed for fast absorption and consistent results. Life Is Chill is proudly owned by Ally Biotech, a science-forward company dedicated to revolutionizing cannabis delivery technologies.

