Modern Elder Collective: A Wellness Experience

Life Is Chill Hosts First-of-its-Kind Free Expo for Seniors Curious About Cannabis and Proactive Wellness

Over the past year, our elder tours have shown us just how hungry older adults are for cannabis education.” — Dr. Dana Lillestol, PhD, Senior Education Advisor at Life Is Chill.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Is Chill ™ presents the first-ever Modern Elder Collective Wellness Expo, a free, educational event tailored to mature adults who are curious about CBD and THC, aging well, and living their most empowered lives.The inaugural event will be held on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, from 10AM to 2PM at the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium (552 N. 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ).The immersive educational expo is part of Life Is Chill’s ongoing “Edibles, Evolved” campaign and builds on the overwhelming success of its elder-focused dispensary tours, which have helped local older adults gain access to trustworthy cannabis education and product guidance.“Over the past year, our elder tours have shown us just how hungry older adults are for trustworthy information and safe, effective cannabis solutions,” said Dr. Dana Lillestol, PhD, Senior Education Advisor at Life Is Chill.“This upcoming event is not just a milestone—it’s a movement. Modern elders deserve to age with intention, wellness, and community. That’s what this is all about. In fact, the overwhelming demand for education is what inspired us to formally launch Life Is Chill Education , a platform dedicated to empowering individuals with accurate, approachable cannabis knowledge.”What Attendees Can Expect:Education SymposiumEngage with doctors, aging specialists, and cannabis experts in approachable, science-based workshops specifically designed for seniors. Topics include:How cannabis interacts with the aging bodyUnderstanding product labels and COAsNavigating dispensary menus with confidenceThe therapeutic potential of cannabinoidsHands-On Learning RoomsInteractive exhibits and live demos covering edibles, topicals, tinctures, and more—guided by cannabis vendors and friendly bud tenders.Need a Ride? Life Is Chill has partnered with local sponsors to offer free shuttle/bus transportation from select independent living communities.Who Should Attend? Seniors aged 55+, caregivers, family members, and advocates who are interested in safe and informed cannabis use.How to Register:Registration is FREE but limited to 500 attendees.Visit https://lifeischilleducation.com/ to register.About Life Is ChillLife Is Chill is a premium cannabis brand specializing in precision-dosed THC soft gels and advanced cannabis wellness products. Best known for Chill Pills, discreet, easy-to-swallow soft gels with no added sugar—Life Is Chill offers a healthier alternative to traditional edibles. Available in a variety of strains and strengths, Chill Pills are designed to support a full spectrum of effects, from alert and focused to deeply relaxed. The brand is owned and operated by Ally Biotech, an Arizona-based company that pioneers cannabinoid delivery systems, including its proprietary Lipofusion nano-liposomal technology, which is used in select product lines. For more information, visit LifeIsChill.com or Lifeischilleducation.com.About Life Is Chill EducationLife Is Chill Education is the outreach and advocacy arm of Life Is Chill, dedicated to empowering the elder community with knowledge about the benefits of cannabis wellness. With a focus on endocannabinoid education, Life Is Chill Education creates meaningful connections through seminars, dispensary tours, and elder-focused events. By blending science, compassion, and community, we help older adults make informed choices about their health and well-being. Our mission is to remove stigma, foster understanding, and inspire seniors to explore safe, balanced, and mindful cannabis use as part of a holistic lifestyle.Media Contact:📧 press@lifeischill.com

