Musical & Artistic Vibes From Across the Globe at Indigenous Holiday Market

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indigenous Peoples’ rights organization, Cultural Survival, is thrilled to announce the return of its iconic Indigenous Arts Festival this holiday season. Featuring artists and performers from all directions, the annual Cultural Survival Bazaars , running since 1975, are an invitation to remember that "we are nature, we are the universe, we are part of the web of solidarity," as Indigenous ways of being are shared through music, song, dance, handmade items, food, and spoken word."Join us," says Candyce Testa (Pequot), Cultural Survival Bazaar Events Manager, "in honor of Indigenous cosmovisions, the Winter Solstice, and the return of light."On December 13-14, 2025, the Cultural Survival Bazaar will take place for the first time at the Cyclorama, Boston Center for the Arts in Boston, MA. Shop jewelry, hand-knotted rugs, clothing, accessories, housewares, paintings, sculptures, blown glass, and more from Indigenous artists and cooperatives from 25+ countries spanning 6 continents. The event will feature 50+ artists and community representatives, including Wampum maker Robert DeGaetano (Mashpee Wampanoag) from the USA, textile weaver Marilu Fernandez (Quechua) from Peru, and nomadic artist Saoudata Walet Aboubacrine (Kel Tamashek) with artwork from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.Taste authentic Indigenous cuisine of the Northeast from Chef Sherry Pocknett (Mashpee Wampanoag) of Sly Fox Den, who in 2023 received the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Northeast. Annawon Weeden (Mashpee Wampanoag/Pequot/Narragansett), a multi-talented performer, educator, artist, and storyteller, will lead the children's learning area.Listen to performances by: Dr. Lyla June Johnston (Diné/Navajo, Tsétsêhéstâhese/Cheyenne): An Indigenous musician, author, and community organizer. Dr. Johnston (aka Lyla June), who also serves on the board of Cultural Survival, blends her studies in Human Ecology at Stanford and graduate work in Indigenous Pedagogy with a traditional worldview in her multi-genre presentation style. Catch her on Saturday, December 13 at 2pm and Sunday, December 14 at 4pm. Yarina (Kichwa): Founded in 1984 by Jose Manuel Cachimuel and Rosa Elena Amaguaña, Yarina presents Kichwa Otavalo fusion music. The group promotes the conservation of Indigenous Kichwa traditions and performs a diverse repertoire from Ecuador's northern Indigenous cultures, featuring traditional Andean instruments such as the bandolín, charango, and sampoña, alongside classical instruments. Yarina will perform on Saturday, December 13 at 12pm and 7pm, and Sunday, December 14 at 12pm and 5pm.• Samuel Nalangira: A world-renowned multi-instrumentalist, dancer, and cultural educator from Uganda. Nalangira blends traditional Ugandan folk music with contemporary world sounds, creating vibrant and educational performances. Audiences can be enchanted by his mastery of instruments such as the Adungu (harp) and AmadiFrom the Artists“The outlets for Indigenous artists are very limited where I am in the western part of the United States. Doing this event and being able to share my work with Cultural Survival is another outlet for Indigenous Peoples to show their work and explain their culture to people. It’s the connection that shows people that this is what we do and how we live, and this is the beauty we create. And that’s something that I love about it,” says Phibert Begay (Diné/Navajo), silversmith.“Every colorful stitch is an act of resistance, a bridge to a connection between ourselves and nature. In our weaving, we prove that the pueblos have not disintegrated. We are integral. We are medicine, dance, culture, the defenders of life, of land, of water. We are merchants. We are everything. We sing. That is what our grandparents taught us and what we seek to pass to our children. All of that comes through in my weaving, the earrings, and the bracelets I make. I do this with a community of women with care, love, and sometimes sadness,” says Maria Violet Medina Quisque (Nasa), textile weaver from Colombia.“Positive emotion gives you the power to create the best pieces, and those pieces are recognized by the consumer. That is my challenge: to create unique pieces of filigree jewelry that give the consumer a feeling of happiness, fulfillment, and increased confidence,” says Katarina Doda of Macedonia.High-resolution photos available upon request.Bazaar Website: https://www.bazaar.culturalsurvival.org/ Promo Video: https://vimeo.com/1056011493 Register to volunteer: https://www.bazaar.culturalsurvival.org/volunteer Cultural Survival’s Website: https://www.culturalsurvival.org/ Event Information:December 13-14, 2025The Cyclorama at theBoston Center for the ArtsBoston, MASaturday, December 13: 10 am - 9 pmSunday, December 14: 10 am - 6 pm"Pay what you can" with a suggested donation of $10.Get tickets for the event on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cyclorama-boston-center-for-the-arts-tickets-1761102758759?aff=ebdsshcopyurl&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term= December 20-21, 2025WaterFire Arts Center ( https://www.bazaar.culturalsurvival.org/providence 475 Valley St.Providence, RIHoursSaturday, December 20: 10 am - 9 pmSunday, December 21: 10 am - 6 pm"Pay what you can" with a suggested donation of $10.About the Cultural Survival BazaarsThe Cultural Survival Bazaars are festivals of arts and cultures that support Indigenous livelihoods, cultural sustainability, and personal connections. These events offer a unique opportunity for the public to meet Indigenous artists from around the world and to learn about different ways of seeing and being in this world. When purchasing arts and crafts directly from Indigenous artists and cooperatives, shoppers support millennia-old traditions and the lifeways of Indigenous communities worldwide. Cultural Survival Bazaars generate nearly $500,000 annually for Indigenous artists, performers, and projects that benefit Indigenous communities worldwide.###About Cultural SurvivalCultural Survival (CS) is an Indigenous-led NGO and U.S.-registered non-profit that advocates for Indigenous Peoples' rights and supports Indigenous communities’ self-determination, cultures, and political resilience since 1972. For over 53 years, Cultural Survival has partnered with Indigenous communities to advance Indigenous Peoples' rights and cultures worldwide. CS envisions a future that respects and honors Indigenous Peoples' inherent rights and dynamic cultures, deeply and richly interwoven in lands, languages, spiritual traditions, and artistic expression, rooted in self-determination and self-governance. The core of Cultural Survival’s efforts rests on the principles of supporting, amplifying efforts, and raising awareness of self-determination for Indigenous communities. To learn more, visit www.cs.org Media Contact:

