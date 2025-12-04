ABS Consulting Releases Key Paper on Cybersecurity Training

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), a global leader in safety, risk and asset integrity management, has released a pivotal paper to support vessel and facility owners and operators in meeting compliance with the U.S. Coast Guard’s (USCG) Maritime Cyber Rule. This paper outlines practical steps to meet the first cybersecurity training deadline of January 12, 2026.Titled From Final Rule to Fully Trained: Practical Direction for Meeting the U.S. Coast Guard’s Maritime Cybersecurity Requirements, this resource is the third in a series of papers reflecting ABS Consulting’s expertise in helping the maritime industry navigate the evolving digital threat landscape. The paper explores the foundational stage of compliance: cybersecurity training.As cyberattacks become increasingly common, it is critical to establish a robust cybersecurity culture at every level of operations. A single breach poses the risk of untold costs to both finances and reputation, in addition to potentially devastating impacts on the global supply chain and critical infrastructure. To mitigate these risks, the USCG regulation requires that all staff members participate in role-specific training, which will focus on recognizing, detecting and reporting threats, as well as implementing countermeasures to prevent cyberattacks. Compliance is not optional—a failure to implement the required training could lead to penalties or a halt to operations.In addition to this paper, ABS Consulting has also introduced the MTSA Cybersecurity Training Series, a suite of convenient, role-based online courses designed using real-world scenarios. Companies can help to secure their operations, earn a recognized certification, track progress and confidently meet the January 12, 2026, deadline.Learn more about ABS Consulting’s maritime cybersecurity work . Also available for download is ABS Consulting’s first report in its maritime cybersecurity series, Managing Maritime Cyber Risk – Rising to USCG’s New Maritime Security Directive ( https://www.abs-group.com/Knowledge-Center/Insights/Managing-Maritime-Cyber-Risk-%E2%80%93-Rising-to-USCGs-New-Maritime-Security-Directive/ ) in addition to the second paper, Operationalizing Maritime Cybersecurity: A Strategic Approach for the Cruise Industry. ( https://www.abs-group.com/Knowledge-Center/Insights/Operationalizing-Maritime-Cybersecurity-for-the-Cruise-Industry/ NOTES TO EDITORS⦁ ABS and ABS Consulting representatives will be onsite at WorkBoat 2025, Booth 1621.⦁ If you would like to arrange an interview, please reach out to Nancy Dunnahoe (details below).⦁ You will also find the paper attached for easy download and reference.About ABS ConsultingABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting) is part of ABS Group of Companies, Inc. ( www.abs-group.com ), a global leader in safety and risk management for critical infrastructure worldwide and a subsidiary of ABS ( www.eagle.org ), one of the world's leading marine and offshore classification societies. With over 50 years of risk management and safety experience, ABS Consulting provides engineering, data science and management consulting services globally to help our clients manage their safety, security and operational risks. Headquartered in Spring, Texas, ABS Consulting operates with more than 700 professionals across the globe serving the marine and offshore, oil, gas and chemical, government, power and energy, and industrial sectors.Follow ABS Group on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/absgroup/ ) for the latest news and updates

