Abacus Specialist Bathroom Solutions Wins Twice at 2025 BHTA Awards

Liam Bembridge (left) and Ryan Wilkes (right) with their respective BHTA Awards 'Rising Star' and 'Product of the Year'.

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abacus Specialist Bathroom Solutions, the respected manufacturer of baths and bathrooms for disabled bathers, has won two accolades at the 2025 BHTA Awards - 'Rising Star' and 'Product of the Year'.Held at the prestigious Cutlers' Hall in Sheffield, the British Healthcare Trades Association Awards ceremony brought together the healthcare industry for a night of celebration as the sector reflected on a challenging yet successful year. Abacus won both categories it had been nominated for with Liam Bembridge, recently promoted to Head of Product Development, winning '2025 Rising Star' and the Abacus Gemini MX bath taking 'Product of the Year'. The Abacus team (Gainsborough Healthcare Group) were represented at the event by the award winner Liam alongside CEO Peter Eckhardt; Ryan Wilkes, National Sales Manager; and Nicki Laight, Finance Director.The evening's proceedings started with the 'Rising Star' announcement which Liam received with pride on the stage. After accepting the award Liam said: "I am honoured to receive this official recognition of my rapid career progress at Gainsborough. My role in R&D at Gainsborough provides me with the ideal platform to expand my engineering experience as I support the team in developing the next generation of accessible bathing solutions. To see the difference our products make to the lives of so many people with disabilities is incredible. I would like to thank all my peers at Gainsborough for helping me achieve this award and look forward to delivering more game changing propositions in 2026."Success didn't stop there for Abacus as later in the evening it was announced as winner of 'Product of the Year'. Its pioneering Gemini MX bath was deemed by the BHTA judging panel as currently the most progressive solution in the healthcare assistive product market. The Gemini MX offers a breakthrough in versatility, support and comfort for semi-ambulant bathers. Its many unique features including an innovative dynamic mattress and dual lift technology combine to provide a solution ideal for a wider range of users and carers. This is the second award the Gemini MX has won as it achieved 'Best in Show' at the OT Show when launched in November 2024.Ryan Wilkes accepted the second Abacus award of the evening and concluded: "What a night. We would have been so proud to win one award, but two is quite remarkable. We dedicate this dual success to the whole Gainsborough team who have contributed to the product's development which is now changing lives across the UK and now into Europe. Thank you to the BHTA for hosting such a fantastic evening which we will never forget."* ENDS *Abacus Specialist Bathroom SolutionsPart of the Gainsborough Healthcare Group, we are a specialist UK manufacturer of accessible baths for domestic bathrooms, respite centres and rehabilitation facilities. Our caring and ethical team work closely with families and Occupational Therapists to ensure the needs of vulnerable bathers, of all ages, are met appropriately and effectively.Our frontline engagement ensures solutions maximise independence and inclusion. Through access to our powered baths, postural supports and complementary solutions, individuals affected by disability can enjoy the well-being benefits of bathing safely with peace of mind. Enhanced by our diligent assessment-led service, we passionately strive to achieve positive outcomes for all.Issued on behalf of:Abacus Specialist Bathroom SolutionsGainsborough Healthcare Group Ltd10 & 11 The Oaks, Clews RoadRedditch, Worcestershire, B98 7STEmail: info@abacushealthcare.co.uk

