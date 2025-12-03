New Survey Reveals Top Holiday Gifts Preferred by U.S. Employees

What employees want for Holiday gifts - 47.9% want a gift card GroupTogether Holiday Gift Card & Greeting Card

Survey of 1,045 U.S. employees reveals nearly half prefer a gift card as their end-of-year work gift.

Give people what they actually want, not what you think they want. Let them choose.” — Ali Linz, Co-Founder, GroupTogether

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forget the gift basket and a company-branded drink bottle nobody asked for. New research from GroupTogether reveals what U.S. employees actually want for an end-of-year work gift.In a survey of 1,045 American workers conducted by GroupTogether, 47.9% chose a gift card as their ideal end-of-year work gift - making it the most popular choice by far. A gift basket came in second at 17.8%, followed by a personalized thank you note at 15.9% and then a team meal or experience at 14.4%.The Data: Top Employee Gifts (Voted By Employees)Gift card - 47.9%Gift basket - 17.8%Personalized thank you note - 15.9%Team meal or experience - 14.4%Other - 4%GroupTogether Co-Founder, Ali Linz, says the findings confirm what most people already know deep down.“The secret to a good work gift? Give people what they actually want, not what you think they want. Let them choose.” says Linz. “Giving the GroupTogether AnyCard lets each person choose the gift cards they want. What's more, the super stylish digital unwrapping experience makes it feel special and personal.”To make year-end gifting smoother for HR teams, managers and business owners, GroupTogether has launched a new eGift Cards platform, allowing companies to send 1 or 1,000+ eGift Cards in minutes.Why companies already love it:You can send the AnyCard and recipients choose from 150+ eGift Card brands - including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Airbnb, Grubhub & more.Personalized digital gift-unwrapping for every employee.A digital greeting card featuring your company logo and unique message.Track the status and resend gifts from your dashboard.No platform fees. No minimum spend.“We wanted to make it effortless for companies to give a gift that employees actually love,” says Julie Tylman, GroupTogether Co-Founder.“It takes minutes, but feels meaningful.”While the survey made it clear that employees value practicality, GroupTogether’s platform makes sure the experience still feels warm and thoughtful. Each recipient gets a personalized greeting card and a beautiful digital gift unwrapping moment, transforming what could be a transactional gift into something memorable.About GroupTogetherGroupTogether is a leading platform for office celebrations, used by more than 1 million people. Designed to make office gifting easy and meaningful, GroupTogether helps workplaces organize gift collections, group cards and eGift Cards with zero hassle. From staff gifts to birthdays, farewells, and everything in between.

