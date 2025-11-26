Survey reveals how Aussies really feel about the office Christmas party (and what they actually want instead)

In a survey of 541 Australian workers, only 30.7% said they can’t wait for their EOY event. Most employees would prefer an intimate team lunch or activity over a company-wide event. GroupTogether Christmas Gift Card & Greeting Card

In a survey of 541 Australian workers, only 30.7% said they can’t wait for their EOY staff event.

A lot of people enjoy a party - but just as many don’t want the big event,” says Linz. “Want to make people feel valued? Give them something they actually want, a gift card with a personal card.” — Ali Linz, GroupTogether Co-Founder

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As companies across Australia start planning their end-of-year celebrations, new research from GroupTogether reveals a surprising truth: not everyone is counting down the days to the office Christmas party.In a survey of 541 Australian workers, only 30.7% said they can’t wait for their EOY event. The majority landed somewhere between lukewarm and reluctant - with 37.3% saying “It’s fine”, 8.3% attending out of obligation and 5.9% openly dreading it. Another 17.7% said they’re not having a party at all.And when it comes to what type of celebration employees actually want? Smaller, simpler and less forced fun came out on top.The Data: How Employees Feel About the EOY Work Party- It's fine: 37.3%- I can’t wait: 30.7%- We’re not having one: 17.7%- I go because I have to: 8.3%- I’m dreading it: 5.9%The Data: What Kind of Party Employees Prefer- Team lunch (immediate team): 26%- Activity (escape room, cooking class, etc.): 22.5%- Don’t care as long as there’s food & drinks: 21.4%- Big event (department/company-wide): 18.3%- No party, leave early: 11.8%GroupTogether Co-Founder Ali Linz says the results echo a broader shift in how employees want to wrap up the year.“A lot of people enjoy a party - but just as many don’t want the big, company-wide event,” says Linz. “Smaller, low-pressure celebrations are winning out. And if you really want to make people feel valued? Give them something they actually want, a gift card with a personal card.”With workplaces increasingly catering to hybrid teams and more flexibility, many businesses are now pairing simpler celebrations with more practical, personalised year-end gifts.To support this shift, GroupTogether’s eGift Card platform allows companies to send 1 or 1,000+ customised eGift Cards in minutes - perfect for teams who’d rather skip the big bash altogether.Why workplaces are sending end-of-year gifts with GroupTogether:- Send the AnyCard, the recipient can choose from 100+ eGift Card brands.- Personalised digital gift experience for every employee.- Add your company logo and unique message.- Track delivery and resend as needed.- No platform fees and no minimum spend.- Works for hybrid, remote and national teams.- Send holiday eGift Cards to your whole team in 5 mins. So easy.“Whether you’re having a party, a small lunch or nothing at all, you can still finish the year on a high,” says Julie Tylman, GroupTogether Co-Founder. “A simple, thoughtful gift & note goes a long way.”About GroupTogetherGroupTogether is Australia’s leading platform for office celebrations, used by more than 1 million people from Westpac to Atlassian. Designed to make gifting easy and meaningful, GroupTogether helps workplaces organise gift collections, group cards and eGift Cards with zero hassle — for birthdays, farewells, milestones, EOY gifts and more.

How to send employee eGift Cards online in 5 minutes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.