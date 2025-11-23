Survey reveals what staff really want for Christmas

What employees want for Christmas gifts - 40.8% want a gift card. GroupTogether Christmas Gift Card & Greeting Card

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forget the hamper and a company-branded drink bottle nobody asked for. New research from GroupTogether reveals what Australian employees actually want for an end-of-year work gift.In a survey of 1,066 Australian workers conducted by GroupTogether, 40.8% chose a gift card as their ideal end-of-year work gift - making it the most popular choice by far. An extra day off came in second at 32.1%, followed by a team lunch or party at 14.1%. Traditional gifts like hampers (9.3%), company merch (2%) and the classic ham or turkey (1.8%) barely registered by comparison.The Data: Top Employee Gifts (Voted By Employees)- Gift card - 40.8%- Extra day off - 32.1%- Team lunch/party - 14.1%- Gift hamper - 9.3%- Company merch - 2%- Ham or turkey - 1.8%GroupTogether Co-Founder, Ali Linz, says the findings confirm what most people already know deep down.“The secret to a good work gift? Give people what they actually want, not what you think they want. Let them choose.” says Linz. “Giving the GroupTogether AnyCard lets each person choose the gift cards they want. What's more, the super stylish digital unwrapping experience makes it feel special and personal.”To make year-end gifting smoother for HR teams, managers and business owners, GroupTogether has launched a new eGift Cards platform, allowing companies to send 1 or 1,000+ eGift Cards in minutes.Why companies already love it:- You can send the AnyCard and recipients choose from 100+ eGift Card brands - including Woolies, Myer, Airbnb, Apple, JB HiFi, BCF & more.- Personalised digital gift-unwrapping for every employee.- A digital greeting card featuring your company logo and unique message.- Track the status and resend gifts from your dashboard.- No platform fees. No minimum spend.“We wanted to make it effortless for companies to give a gift that employees actually love,” says Julie Tylman, GroupTogether Co-Founder.“It takes minutes, but feels meaningful.”While the survey made it clear that employees value practicality, GroupTogether’s platform makes sure the experience still feels warm and thoughtful. Each recipient gets a personalised greeting card and a beautiful digital gift unwrapping moment, transforming what could be a transactional gift into something memorable.About GroupTogetherGroupTogether is Australia’s leading platform for office celebrations, used by more than 1 million people. Designed to make office gifting easy and meaningful, GroupTogether helps workplaces organise gift collections, group cards and eGift Cards with zero hassle. From staff gifts to birthdays, farewells, and everything in between.

