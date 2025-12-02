Child Predator from Cuba Named Featured Fugitive for December

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant William Herrera Zamora – a convicted child sex offender from Cuba – is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $8,500 during December if the tip is received this month.

William Herrera Zamora, 63, from Cuba, has been wanted out of Tarrant Co. since June 2022, when a warrant was issued by the Grapevine Police Department for his arrest for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Several weeks later, a warrant was issued by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for a parole violation. Additionally, in January 2023, warrants were issued for his arrest by the Fort Worth Police Department for two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In January 2019, Herrera Zamora was convicted on 10 counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography. He was subsequently sentenced to five years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In January 2021, Herrera Zamora was released on parole from TDCJ. He was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and was subsequently released to reside in Fort Worth.

Herrera Zamora is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a tattoo on his upper left arm, a scar on his abdomen and is known to wear glasses. More information about Herrera Zamora or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 63 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 26 sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants – with $41,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

###(HQ 2025-125)