Pietential Named ‘Top Employee Wellbeing Platform of 2025’

HR Tech Outlook magazine recognizes Pietential for its work in developing the wellbeing intelligence platform category.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pietential has been recognized by HR Tech Outlook Magazine as the Top Employee Wellbeing Platforms of 2025. The award celebrates Pietential’s pioneering role in defining a new standard and new category (the Wellbeing Intelligence Platform ) in HRTech for measuring workforce wellbeing with scientific accuracy, objectivity, and business impact.Creating a New Category: Wellbeing IntelligenceWhile traditional HR tech focuses on engagement, performance, and retention metrics that reflect outcomes after the fact, Pietential measures the leading indicator that drives them all: employee wellbeing.Built on a psychometrically validated framework inspired by Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, Pietential translates human wellbeing into quantifiable, actionable, visualized data. Its five-domain; psychological, safety, belonging, self-esteem, and self-actualization and twenty-subdomain model gives leaders a full-spectrum view of their workforce, helping them identify patterns and wellbeing gaps by employee demographic, predict risk, and resource interventions where they’re needed most.“Organizations understand wellbeing as the primary driver of engagement, performance and retention – and now they actually measure it. Pietential measures wellbeing objectively and without the conflicts inherent in most assessments, which are really designed just to chain sell you point solutions, training, and consulting,” said John Starling, Founder and CEO of Pietential. “This recognition from HR Tech Outlook underscores what we’ve built—a new category of people analytics that makes wellbeing measurable, comparable, and actionable across the organization.”Fast and ScalableContrary to most wellbeing platforms, which take months (or years) and vast sums of money and resources to deploy, Pietential takes less than 30 minutes to set up and onboard your employees, with no integrations required. Employees complete a five-minute assessment and instantly see a visualization of their wellbeing, receive feedback and longitudinal graphics on their wellbeing, and can chat with an AI-driven wellbeing companion. Organizational leaders in HR, employee benefits, and people analytics, meanwhile, gain a continuous real-time view of wellbeing across teams, departments, and demographics through intuitive dashboards.Guiding Self-Growth Through MyMazlow™At the individual level, Pietential includes MyMazlow™, an AI-driven interactive wellbeing companion that guides users through reflection and self-growth chats, correlated to their assessment results. It is a research-based guide that helps people understand and act on their own wellbeing insights, reinforcing Pietential’s commitment to empowerment rather than prescription.Building the Foundation for the Future of WorkPietential’s model is particularly impactful for high-burnout sectors such as healthcare, IT, pharma, biotech, education, and professional services, where early detection of wellbeing decline can prevent disengagement and turnover. The platform’s rapid scalability and data-driven clarity make it an essential tool for organizations seeking to transform wellbeing from a cost center into a strategic advantage.“For company leadership, and especially with companies that really care about employee wellbeing, Pietential is the missing data layer in their HR and benefits stack, because for a fraction of what they are spending on that stack, Pietential can tell them conclusively(and objectively) if they are moving margin on wellbeing – and for whom.”About PietentialPietential is the science-backed Wellbeing Intelligence Platform (WIP) that enables organizations to measure, visualize, and monitor workforce wellbeing in real time. Combining psychometric precision with visual analytics and guided self-growth tools, Pietential helps employers identify risk early, validate program impact, and support every employee’s journey to thrive - and every organization's mission to grow.Visit www.pietential.com for more information.Media ContactPratheepa KannanVice President – Marketingpratheepa@pietential.com

