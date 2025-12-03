ExperCARE Fuels Growth by Launching Integrated Urgent and Primary Care Model in Huntsville, Alabama

ExperCARE brings much-needed access to high-quality walk-in Urgent and Primary Care for families in one of the most recognizable cities in the Southeast

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExperCARE , a leading regional provider of exceptional walk-in Urgent and Primary Care, is proud to announce its expansion into Huntsville, Alabama. Two locations are slated to open in mid to late December 2025: Huntsville-Providence, at 5800 Oakwood Rd, Ste A, Huntsville, AL 35806, and Hartselle, at 1199 Hwy 31 NW, Ste F, Hartselle, AL 35640. These state-of-the-art facilities mark ExperCARE’s expansion into the North Alabama market and reflect the organization’s commitment to providing high-quality, on-demand healthcare close to home.“We’re excited to bring ExperCARE to the Huntsville region and support individuals and families in Hartselle, Madison, Hazel Green, and beyond,” said Walt Porter, CEO of ExperCARE. “Life can get complicated, and accessing healthcare shouldn’t be. Our team is committed to providing high-quality, walk-in urgent and primary care that fits real lives and real schedules. Whether for an illness or injury, an X-ray after work, or a routine check-up, we’re here to make care simple and seamless for the community.”As ExperCARE continues to grow its network, the organization remains dedicated to reimagining healthcare by delivering exceptional service and convenient access when families need it most. The new clinics, like all ExperCARE locations, will offer walk-in Urgent and Primary Care with extended hours and weekend availability, making it easy for families to get the care they need, whether it is a routine visit or something unexpected at a time that works best for them.ExperCARE brings a wide range of services together in one welcoming location, giving families a trusted place for both ongoing wellness needs and same-day concerns. Patients have access to services including sick visits, minor injuries, chronic disease management, preventive care, physicals, labs, X-rays, diagnostics, and more, often with results and treatment plans provided during the same visit. Each clinic is known for exceptional customer service, a clean and modern environment, efficient processes, and short wait times."Building trust and genuine relationships with our patients is at the heart of the ExperCARE model," said Porter. "For a busy parent whose child suddenly feels unwell, or for the individual who hasn't had time for their own annual physical, we offer a welcoming and empathetic environment. We want Huntsville communities to know that we are here to support their health journey and provide consistent, reliable care when and where they need it most."The expansion into Huntsville highlights ExperCARE’s dedication to making healthcare more convenient and accessible across both rural and suburban communities in North Alabama. It strengthens access to trusted, high-quality care for families throughout Madison, Limestone, Morgan, Marshall, Lawrence, and DeKalb counties. Residents in surrounding communities, including Falkville, Somerville, Danville, Priceville, Eva, Lacey’s Spring, Valhermoso Springs, Florette, and additional rural areas across the region will now have a convenient and reliable place to receive exceptional care close to home.For more information on the new Huntsville locations, services, hours, and to follow the “Coming Soon” progress, please visit the company website at https://expercarehealth.com/ About ExperCAREExperCARE is a leading provider of comprehensive urgent care and primary care services across Alabama and Georgia. With a patient-centered approach and extended hours seven days a week, ExperCARE delivers convenient walk-in access to high-quality care for the entire family. Services include urgent care, primary care, pediatrics, functional medicine, physicals, X-rays, and more. The ExperCARE model is built on compassion, reliability, and a commitment to simplifying healthcare so families receive the care they need when they need it most.Taylor DavidExperCARE949-436-5161Media@KWSMDigital.com

