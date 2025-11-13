My Family ID Honors Alzheimer’s Awareness Month by Offering Loved Ones a Discount on the Safety App Throughout November

Detective-founded family safety app that captures fingerprints and biometric facial scans is a must-have tool for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

We invite leaders in the cognitive health space to partner with us as we work to put this safety tool into the hands of every concerned caregiver nationwide.” — Detective Charles Still (Ret.), Founder & CEO of My Family ID

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Family ID , a pioneering family-focused biometric fingerprinting and facial scanning smartphone app, is honoring the millions of individuals with cognitive impairments and their loved ones this November by offering a discounted price in recognition of Alzheimer's Awareness Month. The app is available for a discounted price of $2.99 for the entire month, with no additional in-app fees.“Panic, Chaos, Fear - they all strike at once when a loved one with a cognitive impairment wanders, and those are most often elopements from the home," said Detective Charles Still (Ret.), Founder & CEO of My Family ID. “The ‘every second counts’ message sounds like an overused cliche, but for vulnerable seniors, whether that’s within nature’s harsh elements or without critical medication, that time is indeed desperate for families.”Still spent decades as a law enforcement officer in Southern California, where he worked on cases involving missing people.“We’re all familiar with police open house fingerprinting for children, but there aren’t too many events like that for our vulnerable aging population,” said Still.My Family ID scans every member of your family’s fingerprints and facial biometrics, providing law enforcement officers with technological aid when someone goes missing. Facial scans are more effective than a photo of a loved one because they can be used with closed-circuit cameras and surveillance systems.The Alzheimer’s Association reports that 6 out of every 10 seniors living with Dementia will wander, many often more than once.“Sometimes we think mom or dad is simply slowing down or getting a little forgetful, but we don’t realize they could be experiencing the first stages of Alzheimer’s or Dementia, and we aim to protect all of those adults by providing their loved ones with a tool for identification,” said Still.The My Family ID app empowers families by storing digital fingerprints and biometric face and body scans to coordinate with first responders and accelerate an informed search. Many Americans have added their loved ones to the app, including seniors with cognitive impairments, children, and individuals with disabilities. The app provides families and caregivers with the comprehensive information first responders and law enforcement need to support swift and safe reunification in non-criminal missing person cases.“My experience as a former police detective affirms that technology can play a vital role in supporting families and caregivers, particularly those affiliated with leading national advocacy groups in the cognitive health space. We deeply respect the vital work done by the Alzheimer's Association and other local and national care organizations that serve our community every day,” Still added.“We invite leaders in the cognitive health space to partner with us as we work to put this safety tool into the hands of every concerned caregiver nationwide.”In recognition of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, My Family ID is offering a limited-time download price of $2.99 for the month of November. My Family ID simplifies emergency preparation. With a one-time fee, users download the app and create a comprehensive profile of a loved one.About My Family IDMy Family ID, founded by Retired Detective Charles Still, is a mobile app designed to store secure identification data to safeguard vulnerable populations. The cutting-edge technology empowers families and caregivers to build a comprehensive, digital identification profile of their loved one. This profile includes digital fingerprints, biometric body and face scans, physical identifiers, and emergency contact information. The My Family ID app provides a proactive preparedness plan and increases the likelihood of a swift, safe reunification in non-criminal missing person cases.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.