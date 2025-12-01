Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County Rings in the Holidays with Annual 'Big Night on Ice' Fundraiser

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County Logo

San Diego’s premier mentorship program celebrates the joy of one-to-one mentoring as over 100 Big and Little matches gather for ice skating and holiday cheer.

Big Night on Ice is a cherished tradition that brings the magic of the holidays directly to our matches.” — Tina Rose, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County will host its annual "Big Night on Ice" holiday celebration, providing approximately 100 Big and Little matches (200 individuals) with a memorable evening of winter activities and community connection. The event, held on Tuesday, December 2nd—and made possible by our gracious Giving Tuesday donors—underscores the organization's dedication to creating and supporting powerful one-to-one mentoring relationships for youth in San Diego County.The holiday-themed event will take place from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. Big and Little matches will enjoy an evening of ice skating, a full dinner, a photo booth, a coffee and cocoa cart, and desserts provided by Jack in the Box. A highlight of the night is set to be the distribution of a holiday gift to each Little, generously sponsored by Sony.“Big Night on Ice is a cherished tradition that brings the magic of the holidays directly to our matches," said Tina Rose, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County. "The event creates lasting memories, whether they are experiencing the thrill of ice skating for the first time or competing in our festive sweater contest. This night is also an exceptional reminder of the incredible support, from our dedicated Bigs to our generous partners, that makes it possible for us to ignite the potential of every child we serve through one-to-one mentoring."The annual gathering reinforces the joy and consistency that mentors bring to the lives of local children. For many matches, this event is a cherished tradition.Big Sister Liz, who has attended Big Night on Ice for several years with her Little Sister Jazz, shared, “Since the very first one, we’ve counted down all year for the next Big Night on Ice. It’s something we look forward to doing together, every single year.”Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County emphasizes that this and other match activities are a tangible example of how local support directly provides opportunities for Littles to grow and thrive. The organization continues to focus on recruiting more male volunteers to match the boys currently on the waiting list who are seeking a positive adult role model.About Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego CountyFounded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters serves more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states.

