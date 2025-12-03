Savant Showcases New AI Agents for Finance, Tax, and Accounting at AI Summit NYC

Savant to participate in AI Summit NYC’s Innovation Competition as demand grows for AI automation in finance and tax operations

AI Summit NYC showcases the bleeding edge of what’s possible in enterprise AI. Savant Labs is proud to lead that frontier” — Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , a leader in agentic AI automation for enterprise finance, tax, and accounting teams, today announced it will exhibit at AI Summit New York , December 10–11 at the Javits Center. The company is also participating in an exclusive AI Innovation Pitch Competition on Wednesday, December 11th, among fourteen other AI innovation startups.At the summit, Savant will showcase its portfolio of enterprise-ready AI Agents, including Vision, Fuse, and Infer, designed to streamline the high-volume, precision-intensive work that finance and tax teams manage every month. The new agents support end-to-end automation across close operations, financial consolidation, reconciliations, accruals, tax provisioning, workpapers, and entity compliance, eliminating the manual lift required to keep enterprise finance moving.With over 6000+ expected attendees, AI Summit NYC will be the year-end event for leaders to research, assess, and prepare for FY26 AI and tech investments. Finance, tax, and accounting leaders are under pressure to enter the new fiscal year with answers to AI and LLM strategies, cost-efficiency programs, and resource optimization. Enterprises are continuing to face rising regulatory demands, multi-entity complexity, and chronic manual bottlenecks.Savant addresses these challenges through AI-powered agents that dramatically reduce manual workloads, strengthen accuracy, and accelerate cycle times across core finance, tax, and accounting operations. The company’s breakthrough platform combines agentic AI and analytics automation along with governance-first foundation designed for enterprise scale and oversight.“AI Summit NYC showcases the bleeding edge of what’s possible in enterprise AI. Savant Labs is proud to lead that frontier,” states Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant. “Our AI Agents are transforming finance and tax operations in ways the industry hasn’t seen before—and we invite every leader seeking real innovation to see it firsthand at the event.”Savant will be demonstrating its breakthrough AI Agents in the Startup Village at Booth S3, highlighting how its agents streamline complex workflows:● Vision Agent: Extracts, classifies, and understands structured and unstructured data—including documents, spreadsheets, PDFs, and images—removing hours of data entry and review.● Fuse Agent: Cleans, matches, reconciles, and validates large datasets across ERPs, ledgers, and tax systems with high accuracy and consistency.● Infer Agent: Analyzes transactions, explains variances, and generates commentary and insights, reducing analysis and review cycles from days to minutes.Together, these agents deliver improvements including up to 50% savings in efficiency, 70% improvement in cost savings, and near-perfect accuracy for enterprise finance and tax organizations.To register for AI Summit NYC, visit https://newyork.theaisummit.com/passes-pricing To schedule a private meeting with Savant at Booth S3, contact marketing@savantlabs.io.About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an agentic AI and analytics automation platform built to help business analysts access, prepare, and analyze data faster and more securely. By replacing manual reporting tasks traditionally handled in spreadsheets and legacy tools, Savant enables enterprises to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and deliver faster insights. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies including Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more, visit www.savantlabs.io or request a personalized demo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.