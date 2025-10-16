Savant Fall Release Disrupts Self-Service Analytics with Intelligent AI Agents for Unstructured Data

Savant

New Vision Agent intakes, processes and acts on unstructured content for 360-degree analytics

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , the leader in AI-powered analytics automation , today unveiled its Fall 2025 Release, a breakthrough update to the Savant AI Analytics Cloud. The release introduces industry-first agents, enterprise-grade performance, and expanded integrations that empower organizations to automate complex workflows, cut costs, and speed decision-making across finance, tax, operations, and beyond.At the center of the launch is the Vision Agent—the first to unify computer vision, natural language processing, and unstructured data extraction in a single agentic function. Vision empowers enterprises to ingest invoices, contracts, bank statements, photos, and even handwritten notes, then interpret context, infer meaning, and take action. Unlike legacy OCR or RPA tools, Vision applies human understanding and domain-aware reasoning: recognizing entities, validating against business rules, reconciling anomalies, and triggering workflows automatically – just like a human would.The release also expands Savant’s AI Agent portfolio:● Infer Agent – Intelligently enriches, classifies, and labels data with complete business context.● Fuse Agent – Improves insights with AI-driven matching to link and correct mismatched records.● Stylus Agent – Generates structured reports and documents with full audit trail and compliance.● Agent Templates – Quick-start accelerators for adopting agentic workflows fast.The Fall Release also showcases breakthrough levels of enterprise-scale performance with Savant’s Processing Engine, proven to handle extreme data loads and workflows. Advanced out-of-the-box connectors to SAP and Oracle Fusion Cloud eliminate IT delays, while expanded BYO-LLM support, including private models, reinforces Savant’s responsible AI and governance strategy.“Agentic AI is here to stay because it changes how work gets done—faster, smarter, with governance intact,” said Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs. “At Savant, we’re not experimenting—we’re operationalizing AI Agents at scale for the world’s most demanding enterprises.”"The new Vision Agent is an exciting addition to the Savant platform we use in our operations today," states Michael Majoue, Director of IT, Zynex Medical. "We're eager to leverage Vision to help us evolve and scale our automation workflows."The Savant Fall 2025 Release is available immediately to customers. Savant will showcase the release in a virtual webinar on October 16 at 9am PT. Register today at savantlabs.io/events/fall-2025-release or book a personalized demo at www.savantlabs.io About Savant LabsSavant Labs is the leading agentic AI analytics platform that helps business analysts access, prepare, and manage data faster and more securely. By replacing manual reporting tasks handled in spreadsheets and legacy tools, Savant enables enterprises to cut costs, enhance productivity, and deliver faster insights. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies including Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more, visit www.savantlabs.io

