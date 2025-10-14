Savant Wins Double 2025 TITAN Innovation Awards for Excellence in Technology

Savant Wins Gold & Silver TITAN Awards

Savant takes Gold for Analytics Technology and Silver for Best Emerging Technology Innovation

This recognition from the TITAN Innovation Awards affirms our belief that AI can transform not just how organizations analyze data, but also how they operate” — Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , a leader in AI-powered analytics automation, today announced it has been honored with two TITAN Innovation Awards for Technology Excellence . The recognition places Savant among the world’s most visionary organizations advancing the frontier of artificial intelligence and enterprise automation. With over 5,500 entrants from 40 countries, Savant was awarded Gold for Analytics Technology and Silver for Best Emerging Technology Innovation.The TITAN Innovation Awards celebrate transformative technologies and trailblazing organizations that redefine industries through ingenuity and impact. This year’s awards recognize exceptional achievements across various sectors, including advanced engineering and product design, as well as digital transformation and AI innovation.Savant Labs was recognized for its pioneering AI Analytics Platform and continuous innovation, featuring intelligent AI Agents and automation to transform how everyday business analysts work smarter and faster to uncover business insights. Its suite of agents — including Vision, Fuse, Infer, Stylus, and Shine — empowers finance, tax, and operations teams to extract, reconcile, and act on data from any source, structured or unstructured, with governance built in at every step.“This recognition from the TITAN Innovation Awards affirms our belief that AI can transform not just how organizations analyze data, but also how they operate,” said Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs. “Our mission has always been to help businesses thrive through intelligent automation, and our advanced AI Agents lets teams focus on results and decisions, not time-intensive low-value work.”Savant’s technology addresses one of the most critical challenges in enterprise analytics: balancing data freedom with governance. Through a combination of no-code automation, page-level data lineage, SOX-compliant workflows, and built-in audit readiness, Savant delivers both speed and compliance — allowing enterprises to modernize analytics without compromising oversight.“This season’s winners showcase how innovation is best recognized when delivering impactful outcomes,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of International Awards Associate (IAA). Savant Lab’s recognition in TITAN reflects a standard of quality that defines this award and strengthens its place within the global industry.”The TITAN award is another example of Savant’s continued momentum in 2025, marked by industry-wide recognition for its breakthrough innovation and impact. The company earned a Gold StevieAward for Technology Innovation, was named a Top Analytics Automation Platform by CFOTech Outlook, and received the Breakthrough Innovation Award for Best Agentic AI Platform. Together, these honors underscore Savant’s leadership in shaping the future of AI-powered analytics — delivering intelligent automation, enterprise-grade governance, and measurable results for the world’s most forward-thinking organizations.About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an agentic AI and analytics automation platform built to help business analysts access, prepare, and analyze data faster and more securely. By replacing manual reporting tasks traditionally handled in spreadsheets and legacy tools, Savant enables enterprises to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and deliver faster insights. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies including Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more, visit www.savantlabs.io or request a personalized demo.​​About TITAN Innovation AwardsThe TITAN Innovation Awards is an international awards program honoring excellence in technology, design, and innovative solutions that influence global industries. From startups to established organizations, the award recognizes submissions that demonstrate originality, efficiency, and impact in transforming industries, improving user experience, and setting higher standards.

