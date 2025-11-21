The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund Partners With Olive Gospel Mission, Delivering 20 Turkeys to Families In Need

The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund recently donated 20 turkeys to Oliver Gospel Mission, continuing their ongoing partnership and annual holiday giving.

Oliver Gospel Mission has been serving this community for more than 130 years. It’s an honor to support their work each Thanksgiving. No one should go without a holiday meal.” — Rick Mantei

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing a long-standing tradition of holiday giving, Rick Mantei and The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund , along with Rick’s assistant Paul Britton, delivered 20 frozen turkeys to Oliver Gospel Mission in downtown Columbia as part of the Mission’s annual Thanksgiving outreach.This donation is part of an ongoing partnership between Rick Mantei and Oliver Gospel Mission, one that spans several years and includes repeated Thanksgiving contributions to help ensure local families and individuals have access to a warm holiday meal.“Oliver Gospel Mission has been serving this community for more than 130 years, meeting people where they are and giving hope when it’s needed most,” said Rick Mantei. “It’s an honor to support their work each Thanksgiving. No one should go without a holiday meal.”The turkeys will help support Oliver Gospel Mission’s efforts to provide food, shelter, recovery programs, and life-changing support to individuals in need throughout the Midlands. Each year, the Mission’s Thanksgiving outreach ensures hundreds of men, women, and families can enjoy a meaningful holiday experience, complete with a traditional meal.This year’s delivery continues Rick’s commitment to serving those who are struggling, working alongside organizations that are dedicated to restoring dignity and strengthening the Columbia community.About The Rick Mantei Charitable FundThe Rick Mantei Charitable Fund is dedicated to strengthening communities through service, generosity, and aviation-themed philanthropy. Founded by retired Air Force pilot and philanthropist Rick Mantei, the Fund supports nonprofits across the Southeast through events, outreach initiatives, and veteran-focused programs. Its mission is rooted in honoring history, uplifting families, and giving back to those who need it most.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.