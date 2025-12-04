National CACFP Association Welcomes Lewis Miller as Director of Marketing and Events

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) is pleased to announce that Lewis Miller has joined the organization as Director of Marketing and Events. In this role he will lead strategic communications, brand management, events and member engagement initiatives that support NCA’s mission to advance nutrition security for children and adults in care.Lewis brings more than 15 years of experience in marketing, communications and program development. Most recently he served at The University of Texas at Austin where he designed, marketed and managed continuing education programs that served Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and nonprofit organizations. During his time at UT Austin, he launched and expanded a new graduate program focused on leadership development and organizational strategy, built executive certificate programs and helped develop the university’s first campus-wide professional education portal which earned an Award for Excellence.Prior to his work at UT Austin, Lewis served at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments where he managed public relations and stakeholder engagement across 22 jurisdictions. His work focused on building consensus among local state and federal leaders. Throughout his career he has developed thought leadership strategies, created content for diverse audiences and planned events that bring stakeholders together and support meaningful engagement.Lewis holds a Master of Public Policy from George Mason University.“I’m excited to join NCA at this pivotal moment. Every family deserves nutrition security, and I’m eager to work with this talented team and our growing network of members to support the people doing this vital work every day,” said Miller.“We are thrilled to welcome Lewis to the National CACFP Association,” said Lisa Mack, CEO and President. “His experience in strategic communication, program development and stakeholder engagement will help us expand our reach and strengthen the support we provide to CACFP operators nationwide.”Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

