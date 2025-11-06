National CACFP Association Board of Directors Announces Executive Committee

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) Board of Directors has elected three members to serve on the organization’s Executive Committee. Deborah Gillison-Wilson, CMP, CCNP, was elected to a three-year term that consists of serving as the Chair-Elect for FY26, the Board Chair for FY27 and the Immediate Past Chair for FY28. Kate Abernathy, CMP, CCNP, has been elected Secretary and Beth Carlton, CMP, CCNP, was elected Treasurer, each serving two-year terms. Together, these leaders bring decades of experience, dedication, and advocacy to advance NCA’s mission of supporting the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community nationwide.Deborah serves as the Executive Director of Georgia Nutritional Services, Inc. (GNSI), where she leads a dedicated team focused on improving and maintaining the health and nutritional status of children and adults through participation in USDA Child Nutrition Programs. Under her leadership, GNSI sponsors adult care programs, child care centers, family day care homes, at-risk afterschool programs and summer food service sites across Georgia. With over 25 years of experience working with child and adult care programs and nearly three decades as a CACFP sponsor, Deborah brings extensive expertise and a deep commitment to ensuring access to nutritious meals in care settings. She was first appointed to the NCA Board of Directors in 2021 and has since been a strong advocate for program compliance, integrity and growth across both the CACFP and SFSP.Kate is the Chief Executive Officer of Providers Choice in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has been elected NCA Board Secretary. Under Kate’s directive, Providers Choice sponsors family day care homes and unaffiliated centers serving 40,000 children. A Registered Dietitian, Kate has dedicated her career to advocating for child nutrition. She is well versed in CACFP policy and regulations and serves on boards for two other CACFP organizations.Beth Carlton is the Executive Director of Child Care Links in Hutchinson, Kansas, and has been elected NCA Board Treasurer. Beth brings extensive experience as a CACFP sponsor, overseeing programs that serve more than 1,600 children through family day care homes and child care centers. In addition, Child Care Links provides child care subsidies, operates as a licensed Resource and Referral Agency, and conducts required training for child care providers. Beth is passionate about ensuring all children have access to quality care and healthy meals and snacks. She is actively involved in state and local initiatives such as Kansas Area Sponsors United, the Early Childhood Council of Reno County, and the Kansas State Department of Education’s Child Nutrition and Wellness Policy Council.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

