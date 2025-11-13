Over $17,000 in Scholarships Available for 2026 National Child Nutrition Conference

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) is proud to continue its annual scholarship program for the 2026 National Child Nutrition Conference (NCNC), taking place April 13–17, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.Each year, NCA awards scholarships to Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) professionals who are dedicated to improving access to nutritious meals for our nation’s most vulnerable populations. This premier event brings together leaders and participants from USDA’s CACFP and SUN Meals programs to connect, learn and share best practices in child and adult nutrition.For 2026, seven in-person scholarship recipients will receive full conference registration, four nights of lodging at the Westgate Las Vegas, and up to $450 in travel reimbursement—a package valued at more than $1,900. Additionally, eight scholarships will be awarded to individuals to attend the virtual conference experience.The scholarship program is open to professionals working in a variety of settings, including sponsoring organizations, family child care home programs, child care centers, adult day care centers, Head Start programs, school districts, at-risk afterschool sites, emergency shelters, summer food sites, food banks and Tribal Nations. By offering this opportunity, NCA helps ensure that those committed to providing healthy meals can continue their education and training—often at no cost to themselves or their employer.Previous recipient Leeah Parks shared, “The networking here has been incredible. There are so many problem-solvers in this community, and being surrounded by people who offer fresh perspectives and collaborate to find solutions is truly invaluable. This conference is an opportunity everyone should experience.”Applications are now open through January 12, 2026. To apply or explore this year’s workshop and session lineup, visit the National Child Nutrition Conference website at cacfp.org/conference.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

