Women’s Foundation of the South Shares Impactful Gratitude Report

The Foundation Releases the Report Along With Giving Tuesday Message

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) has released its 2024 Gratitude Report, spotlighting stories of generosity and partnership that fuel equity for women and girls of color in the South. The announcement comes as WFS participates in Giving Tuesday, the global day of generosity on December 2.

The Gratitude Report serves as a year-in-review update, honoring the donors, grantees, and community partners who make WFS’s mission possible.

Inside the report, readers will find:

Stories of impact from three dynamic grantee partners leading change in health, wealth, and power in Arkansas, the newest state in WFS programming.

Donor reflections that capture why giving to WFS is an investment in equity, justice, and lasting change.

Milestones achieved in 2024, including expanding access to maternal health programs, supporting Black-women-owned enterprises, and strengthening advocacy networks in states where reproductive and economic rights are under severe pressure.

Expressions of gratitude from WFS leadership and grantees, underscoring how donor generosity sustains the resilience and brilliance of Southern women.

“Our Gratitude Report is truly the story of our family of supporters – a celebration of the generosity and solidarity that make this work possible,” said Carmen J. Randolph, Founding President and CEO of WFS. “Every accomplishment inside reflects the trust and commitment of donors who believe in a South where all women, girls, and gender-expansive people thrive.”

Why Giving Tuesday matters:

This year’s Giving Tuesday comes at a critical moment for the South. With abortion banned in six of WFS’s seven focus states, maternal deaths projected to rise dramatically, and economic inequities deepening, the need for investment in women of color-led solutions is more urgent than ever.

While only 0.5 percent of philanthropic dollars currently reach organizations led by women and girls of color – 0.25 percent in the South – WFS exists to change that. Every Giving Tuesday donation goes directly to supporting leaders who are tackling systemic inequities, strengthening their communities, and building a future rooted in health, wealth, and power.

“Giving Tuesday is not just another fundraising day,” added Randolph. “It is a powerful opportunity to stand in solidarity with women across the South, to show that their lives, their leadership, and their futures matter. When we come together, we can shift the South – and in doing so, shift the nation.”

The Gratitude Report is available at https://issuu.com/womensfoundationsouth/docs/wfs_gratitude_2024_report

To support WFS on Giving Tuesday, visit Camellia Campaign 2025: https://givebutter.com/CamilliaCampaign25

About Women’s Foundation of the South:

The Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) is the first public foundation of its kind, guided by and working for women and girls of color (WGOC) in the Southern United States. WFS is led by experienced grant makers of color and raises funds, leverages resources, and centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of WGOC in the South.

WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in WGOC in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice and amplify the voices and actions of nonprofits that are led by WGOC in the South.

